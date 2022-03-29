Tenants and landlords in unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County received an extension on rent relief after the county's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved protections for those who still face pandemic-related housing issues.
The decision comes as a March 31 expiration date looms for the state rent relief program, which tenants and landlords are directed to use before filing any court action.
According to a county news release, the supervisors' decision authorizes up to $500,000 to a fund for "housing-related community resources, potentially including legal assistance and mediation, flexible financial assistance, tenant rights education and counseling, or housing-related problem solving and case management services."
