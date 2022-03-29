The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to terminate the county's relationship with the governments of Moscow and Russia.
"What we are saying is that our government can't work with you until your government is treating humanity with the kind of dignity and respect that we all deserve," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement released from her office.
The decision ends a sister county relationship that began in 1994, according to the statement, which described the decision as a "strong stand to condemn Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."
