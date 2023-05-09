“Little Angel Needlepoint,” a handmade tapestry of a flower-encircled angel, is currently the only object at the Sanchez Adobe Historic Site in Pacifica that is known to have belonged to the Francisco Sanchez family, who built the house in the mid-19th century. Docent Terry Sherar explained how “Little Angel Needlepoint” became part of the collection.
“About 20 years ago, a woman walked in here with this and asked if we’d like to have it,” said Sherer. When “Little Angel Needlepoint” was transferred from the adobe to the newly opened visitors center in 2021, the frame was removed, and a discovery was made.
“We were told when we bought it that it was made by Francisco’s sister, Hilaria,” said Sherar. “But when we took off the frame, we saw an inscription at the bottom, ‘To My Beloved Mama.’ Does that mean it was made by Hilaria, or was it made by one of her daughters who gave it to her?”
In addition to researching the origin of “Little Angel Needlepoint,” the San Mateo County Historical Association is also working to refurnish the adobe with period pieces and objects specific to the Sanchez family. The current furnishings stem from the Late Victorian period, but it is now known that the Sanchez family had sold off the property by that time. The refurnishing plan, which was completed last year and is being paid for by ongoing fundraising efforts, calls for objects from the 1840s to be displayed on the ground floor and for pieces representing the 1850s to be exhibited on the top floor.
“The Sanchez family lived through two significant eras of California history,” said Mitch Postel, president of the San Mateo County Historical Association. “They were there when the rancheros were at the height of their culture, but then, in 1846, there was the Mexican-American War and then the Gold Rush, and all of a sudden California becomes a state in 1850. So, the downstairs represents the earlier era, and then upstairs will be the later era when the Sanchez family was still a very important family in San Mateo County.”
Katie Khanwalkar, who works in collection and curation for the San Mateo County Historical Association, said the top floor will re-create living spaces, with the ballroom being the main room. The ground floor will show work areas for things like weaving and cowhide-stamping along with an office for Francisco Sanchez that features period furniture.
“After doing research on what other ranch homes were like, we determined that is what it would’ve been,” said Khanwalkar.
Some pieces of furniture and objects will be antiques, while the rest will be reproductions made by professional artists and artisans. Two highlights of the new collection, said Khanwalkar, are a land-measuring cane, called a vara, and a re-creation of Francisco Sanchez’s branding iron.
“We found his mark, and we can have that re-created,” said Khanwalkar.
Postel said that once completed, the new interiors will be hands-on.
“If the public wants to sit on a chair or touch a branding iron or have a tactile experience, they’ll be able to do that,” he said. “The public will have a much richer experience.”
