Sanchez Adobe

Volunteer docent Brigid Voss goes over the history of the region during a tour of the Sanchez Adobe on Saturday.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

“Little Angel Needlepoint,” a handmade tapestry of a flower-encircled angel, is currently the only object at the Sanchez Adobe Historic Site in Pacifica that is known to have belonged to the Francisco Sanchez family, who built the house in the mid-19th century. Docent Terry Sherar explained how “Little Angel Needlepoint” became part of the collection.

“About 20 years ago, a woman walked in here with this and asked if we’d like to have it,” said Sherer. When “Little Angel Needlepoint” was transferred from the adobe to the newly opened visitors center in 2021, the frame was removed, and a discovery was made.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories