The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office last week arrested San Mateo resident Christian Spremich in Half Moon Bay after reports of shots fired at a Belmont bar.
Sheriff’s Office public information officer Jacob Trickett said detectives from the Investigation Bureau arrested Spremich, 32, on Jan. 18, two days after the shooting at Chris's New Harbor Bar. Spremich was charged with deadly assault with a firearm, criminal threats and unlawfully carrying and discharging a firearm.
It was not clear how detectives traced Spremich to the coast, and Sheriff’s officials declined to elaborate.
— from staff reports
