The San Mateo County Resource Conservation District, which does most of its work out of the limelight, was honored last week as a “Partner in the Spotlight” by staff of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries unit.
Several top regional fisheries managers stepped up to the virtual microphone during the RCD’s regular meeting on Thursday to thank the local conservation district for its work, particularly for helping repair the coho salmon population.
Mandy Ingham, branch chief of NOAA Fisheries’ West Coast office, called the local RCD “one of the most successful partners” in coho recovery. She noted that efforts to reopen Butano Creek resulted in more than eight miles of spawning run on the South Coast. She also said work on the Pescadero Creek lagoon helped to minimize flooding in Pescadero.
“Landowners and fish are lucky to have such a dynamic RCD,” added Bill Stevens of NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service.
Each year NOAA honors nine people or agencies who have done extraordinary work toward the conservation of endangered species. As one of those partners, the local RCD will be mentioned in the federal agency’s report
to Congress. Coho salmon are also listed among species of particular concern for NOAA.
The RCD is part of a network of special districts across the state that promotes conservation and connects people with technical, financial and educational assistance. The district covers 157,000 acres in the coastal region of the county. While it receives some tax money, most of its work is done with grants and private donations.
