  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

On Monday, PG&E told 70 customers in La Honda and Pescadero that they might be without power on Wednesday as the weather made conditions ripe for wildfire. On Tuesday afternoon, the power company told those same customers they would be spared this time around.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, there were no San Mateo County customers on the list for a planned power shut-off on Wednesday. Six counties were taken off the list late in the day.

The power company said forecasts continued to be “dynamic.” Parts of Northern California are under a Red Flag warning for fire danger while other locations are under a Winter Storm Advisory.

Currently, there are 181,000 customers in 16 counties under threat of a power shutdown on Wednesday.

Follow @hmbreview on Twitter and sign up for breaking news alerts at hmbreview.com for new developments.

— from staff reports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments