On Monday, PG&E told 70 customers in La Honda and Pescadero that they might be without power on Wednesday as the weather made conditions ripe for wildfire. On Tuesday afternoon, the power company told those same customers they would be spared this time around.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, there were no San Mateo County customers on the list for a planned power shut-off on Wednesday. Six counties were taken off the list late in the day.
The power company said forecasts continued to be “dynamic.” Parts of Northern California are under a Red Flag warning for fire danger while other locations are under a Winter Storm Advisory.
Currently, there are 181,000 customers in 16 counties under threat of a power shutdown on Wednesday.
Follow @hmbreview on Twitter and sign up for breaking news alerts at hmbreview.com for new developments.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.