The San Mateo County Health Department is preparing to apply for a variance to modify its shelter-in-place order to go beyond current state regulations. It would be the first reported Bay Area county to do so. The Board of Supervisors will meet via videoconference at 9 a.m. on Friday to vote on issuing a letter in support of County Health Officer Scott Morrow’s application.
County Public Information Officer Preston Merchant said approval by the Board of Supervisors is the first of several steps required to reopen beyond the state. If the board votes in support of the variance Friday, he expects the state will make a decision on granting it next week. That would be followed by a revised county health order outlining the changes.
Merchant said that because variances have been granted in 53 counties across the state, he thinks it’s highly likely the state will approve San Mateo County’s application.
Missing from Friday’s agenda is an update from any county health officer prior to the vote, and it’s not clear if proof that the county has hit the required metrics for approval of a variance will be made public at that point. Over the past few weeks, county leaders have suggested that the county is close to meeting the state’s requirements for a variance, but had yet to achieve some metrics, like decreasing hospitalizations and new cases.
But County Manager Mike Callagy said at a recent press briefing the county’s hospitalization numbers have been going down as it increases testing, contact tracing and the personal protective equipment supply.
“Basically on any given day, we might meet most of the measures or even all of the measures, but what the state is looking at is what has our trend been either for the last seven days or the last 14 days,” Srija Srinivasan, deputy chief of San Mateo County Health, said at the press briefing earlier this week.
Outside of the Bay Area, almost every county in California has now moved beyond the state, which is currently in “early Stage 2” of its Resilience Roadmap plan to reopen. Up to this point, San Mateo County has attempted to be more strict or aligned with the state — and seeking a variance would be the first indication the health department wishes to open further.
“Currently, the county does not allow dine-in restaurants, hair salons and barber shops, museums, gyms and fitness centers hotels for tourism and travel to open,” a county update reads. “If approved by the state, the variance would allow Dr. Morrow to issue a new health order that, when he deems appropriate, could open additional businesses with restrictions that may include social distancing, face coverings and additional health precautions.”
Remember we started the lockdown with the idea that we would flatten the curve, luckily we never had much of a curve in California. The virus is Here to stay, there might never be a vaccine. We need to figure out a way to live with this thing and we definitely can’t stay inside and masked forever. Constantly pointing to case counts is not productive and doesn’t mean much. There have been more cases found now that testing is ramping up, there are hundreds of people a day being tested right here in Half Moon Bay. The cases will continue, we don’t want them to but they will. Thankfully most people who test positive have no or very mild symptoms, our hospitals are ready for anyone who experiences more severe symptoms. We need to find a different narrative and a way to move forward with this.
Let me embellish a bit. The lock-down option was chosen based on fears of a “highly transmissible new virus” which carried a “high mortality rate”. Supported by a model created at Imperial College London which assumed certain givens, a high death toll was projected. What to do, what to do? The advice given to those in charge...related specifically to preventing mass deaths...was to shut it all down. So severe were the expected consequences of NOT shutting everything down, that not even the destruction of the economy could outweigh the choice.
The full stride walk into a plate glass panel (over a cliff, into a brick wall, etc.) was the lack of interest in re-examining this choice as data and experience from around the world (and even within our own County) became available. That data showed that certain individuals were at a higher risk of dying from this virus. The aged. Those with other health concerns. Very few under 18. Those kept indoors. Those frail individuals in nursing homes who had COVID “delivered” to them by edict (head-bang). We watched our Health Department's stats tick upwards...slowly. And we realized this was not going according to the model. Yet we were still stuck in what could now be considered as a “bad choice”. I have already discussed how bad choices and admitting errors do not go well together. And let us not forget the effect fear had on not wanting to change anything. Don't reason. Don't think. Stay Home, Stay Safe.
There is much more, but I do not wish to overwhelm your very welcome post.
When you aren't prepared with testing, PPE and contact tracing resources, then you have no good choices left. Our country was not. Iceland, Taiwan, South Korea, and more were. Last I looked SMC was 5th worst in state in deaths/m. Business owners, often not in the front lines & exposed like their workers, want to make money. Poor workers, who have no safety net, may HAVE to work to survive. There is a real cost to a shut down, just as there is a real cost in heath care and deaths from being too open. I can't make the re-open calls better than a professional can, but the real problem was upstream, in unpreparedness, most especially in a White House that undermined the infrastructure Obama had set up - around the world - to deal with a Pandemic. And then failed to take early, aggressive, and coordinated actions to contain the threat and ramp up PPE, testing, and tracing.
HMB COVID-19 cases up 17 from 28 last week to 45 this week.
I feel that perhaps they are being strongly lobbied to reopen some of these types of businesses, albeit with restrictions. A good example might be a City that relies heavily on the Transient Occupancy Tax for Revenue. Let’s face it, Tourism is big business along Hwy One in the summer months and the Hospitality Business is hurting. The health and Safety of our local population may not trump the health of the hotel business or the health of particular City Governments.
I cannot fathom that our lives and livelihoods and behaviors in San Mateo County rest in the decision of one man, Scott Morrow, without any input from the citizenry. He is not a business man, legislator, or psychologist, but a doctor who has been talking about this lockdown for over a decade.
"...Scott Morrow, without any input from the citizenry. "
Did you attend the meeting this morning and express your opinion? Have you sent any emails to the supervisors?
Asserting the decision is Scott Morrow's is ignorance. He has decided nothing. He advises the people in charge. The constant attack against people whose job it is is to provide expert advice to the people who make the decisions is bogus.
As for who is responsible for the lock down, Trump is that person. He is the Commander in Chief. He listened to people like Scott Morrow. Our President Tweeted:
Donald J. Trump
✔
@realDonaldTrump
Despite reports to the contrary, Sweden is paying heavily for its decision not to lockdown. As of today, 2462 people have died there, a much higher number than the neighboring countries of Norway (207), Finland (206) or Denmark (443). The United States made the correct decision!
Because of the lockdown policies advocated by the Stable Genius in charge, millions of lives have been saved. Got that? If the President had not listened to people like Scott Morrow, millions upon million more Americans would be dead. DEAD!
But you think Scott Morrow is making the call. come on man. Do you really think our dear leader, a man who who stood down the North Koreans and made peace with them is that easy of a push over? Do you really believe a leader who is able to stare Putin in the eye and cause the leader of the Russian Federation to blush in shame is going to let despots like Scott Morrow and Deborah Birx call the shots?
“Think of the number — potentially 2.2 million people if we did nothing, if we didn’t do the distancing, if we didn’t do all of the things that we’re doing,” -- President Tweety
We have a brilliant businessman who has single handedly passed trillions of dollars in legislation and who knows more about people like you and me than any psychologist, telling us what to think of the advice the so called "Experts" give him. What could go wrong?
https://www.tampabay.com/resizer/HQVylJ1BaE5ukWCA51etdLQ8ZEI=/2280x1282/smart/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-tbt.s3.amazonaws.com/public/GGZWVQHFIJEWFHFXKKGFLOA6PA.png
This is how people who cannot fathom deal with the likes of Scott Morrow: -- https://apnews.com/8839ed5e94eea718304820218919738e
Thank you for that link.
Big mistake, the virus is not gone. People are already behaving as if it is no longer a public health threat. Dangerous.
This virus has joined all of the others that are out there. What makes this feel "dangerous" to you? Are you a member of the subgroup of the population considered "at risk"?
IMHO, total cr@p!
Because you do not want the restrictions relaxed or is it something about the process you dislike?
