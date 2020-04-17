San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow ordered that the public and essential workers wear face coverings in many situations as of midnight tonight. The order expands upon previous recommendations for wearing a mask in the fight against COVID-19.
The order, which won’t be enforced until 8 a.m. on April 22, is nuanced. It makes face coverings mandatory for many essential workers who are on the job in ways that bring them in contact with the public. It also makes masks mandatory for anyone who travels on public transportation or enters a grocery or hospital, and it suggests wearing a face covering whenever outdoors.
Read the complete order here.
The new order — one of a series from Bay Area public health officials — dovetails with earlier orders for San Francisco and Marin counties, among other places. It comes amid increasing evidence of community transmission of the disease.
The order has teeth: "... failure to comply with any of its provisions constitutes an imminent threat and immediate menace to public health, constitutes a public nuisance, and is punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both," it states. It was not clear, however, whether local authorities had the ability to enforce it.
