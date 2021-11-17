The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved spending $208,000 to establish a gun buy-back program.
The funding, provided by Measure K reserves, will support a series of gun buyback events through 2023. The program will be supported by an additional $100,000 from the Sheriff’s Office and $67,000 raised by Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buy-back, a local community group.
The first of five planned events will be held on Dec. 11.
“Gun violence remains an ever-present danger in our communities,” said Supervisor Dave Pine in a prepared statement. “By taking guns out of circulation, coupled with strong local safety policies, we can continue to reduce the prevalence and availability of guns.”
At the gun buy-backs, individuals will be able to turn in firearms to law enforcement, with no questions asked, and receive $100 per handgun, shotgun or rifle and $200 per assault weapon.
Recipients can choose to keep the cash incentive or donate it to selected nonprofit organizations. The event will provide an opportunity for the safe disposal of unwanted or unsecured firearms, especially by gun owners who would not otherwise know how to do so.
“A strong gun buy-back program will help to ensure that guns don’t end up in the wrong hands,” said Supervisor Don Horsley in the release. “Two-thirds of gun deaths in our country are suicides. By creating an avenue to turn in unwanted firearms, we can work to prevent future loss of life.”
The county hosted three such events in 2018-2019, yielding a total of 1,254 firearms collected. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office will oversee the buy-back events.
