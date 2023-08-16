San Mateo County is hosting a free Civics 101 Academy to begin on Aug. 30. 

Officials say the course will provide an in-depth look at county programs, services, finances and initiatives. Participants will primarily learn from and interact with department heads or their designees about topics such as health, public safety, human services, parks, public finance, sustainability, the justice system and more. Light refreshments will be served. 

