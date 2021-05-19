The San Mateo County Farm Bureau announced the winners of the organization’s 2021 scholarship awards last week.
The organization partnered with American AgCredit to present scholarships to Veronica Noriega, Spencer Heath and Arron Baird, who are all Coastsiders majoring in an agriculture-related field.
Noriega received a $10,000 scholarship, distributed over four years. She is a Half Moon Bay High School alumna and will be attending Foothill College this fall to prepare for a career as a veterinarian or zoologist. Noriega discovered her passion for animals in high school as a member of the local Future Farmers of America chapter.
Heath is also a recent graduate from Half Moon Bay High School and will be attending Oregon State University this fall where he will be preparing for a career in agricultural technology management. He hopes to make agricultural machinery more efficient and more environmentally sustainable. Heath received a $10,000 scholarship, distributed over four years.
Baird attends Montana State University where he is pursuing a degree in engineering and is on track to graduate in three and a half years. He was awarded a $3,000 scholarship, of which $2,000 is from American AgCredit, for his senior year.
“We are very honored to present our scholarships to these students,” said B.J. Burns, San Mateo County Farm Bureau President, in a press release. “They are outstanding young men and women who are, and will be, an asset to the agricultural community.”
