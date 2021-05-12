For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Mateo County has moved to the least restrictive yellow tier. The new designation now allows expanded capacity and indoor service at bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms.

The new regulations went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 12, after the county reported improving COVID-19 metrics. This week, the local adjusted case rate fell to 1.8 cases per 100,000 people, with a test positivity rate of 0.6 percent. In the county’s most at-risk communities, the positivity rate is 1.3 percent.

The county now joins San Francisco as the only other Bay Area county and one of just nine counties statewide in the yellow tier and able to expand indoor business. Starting Wednesday, bars, wineries, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship can expand their indoor capacity. The new regulations also affect outdoor operations, allowing live events at two-thirds capacity, larger outdoor conventions, and up to 100 people to use reserved picnic sites in county parks.

The county also announced today that it would follow the state’s new mask guidance. That means that two weeks after their last shot, fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks outdoors except at crowded events like fairs or concerts. Those who remain unvaccinated must continue wearing masks outside whenever they’re not able to maintain social distancing. Masks are still required at all indoor settings except at home.

The move comes ahead of an expected change in structure on June 15, when Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state will reopen fully, so long as cases continue to drop.

As of Monday, more than three-quarters of county residents 16 or older had been vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose. To date, 568 residents have died from the virus and 18 remain hospitalized.

Tags

(1) comment

Screeple

Can the city now please remove all of those condescending cartoon mask signs along the coastal trail?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

+4
Cabrillo schools start off on right foot

Cabrillo schools start off on right foot

  • By Sarah Wright
  • Updated
  • 0

Seventh-graders Maddie Murtha, Kate Underwood, Macie Vogel and Lucy Collins stood outside Cunha Intermediate School on Monday, fresh off their first day back at school after more than a year of learning online. Although masked, the smiles on their faces were evident.

State set for June reopening

  • By Sarah Wright
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that California may be on track for a mid-June reopening, so long as statewide COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward and vaccine distribution scales up.

breaking

County joins pause on J&J vaccines

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 2

The state of California and San Mateo County are pausing their distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in line with federal advice that came on Tuesday. Five hundred doses in the county will be temporarily suspended this week.

3 people rescued from San Benito House
featured

3 people rescued from San Benito House

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated 3:05 p.m.: Coastside firefighters responded to a fire overnight at the San Benito House in downtown Half Moon Bay. One person suffered a minor injury. The fire was contained to the building, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette.

Crowds return to Pacifica Pier after closure

Crowds return to Pacifica Pier after closure

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 1

Lots of excited and happy fishermen and women came to the Pacifica Pier on Friday morning, as the span reopened for catching fish and gawking at the mighty Pacific Ocean.

Fitzgerald Marine Reserve to reopen May 3

Fitzgerald Marine Reserve to reopen May 3

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 4

Fitzgerald Marine Reserve is set to reopen to visitors May 3 after being closed for more than a year. With crowds expected to grow this summer, park rangers want residents and visitors alike to remember to follow posted rules when visiting.

New Leaf shuns single-use bottles

  • 1

If you’re looking for a liter of water from a single-use plastic bottle, you will have to look somewhere other than New Leaf Community Markets come April 22.

Moss Beach man arrested on rape charge

  • 0

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Rosendo Hernandez Arroyo, a 20-year-old Moss Beach resident, for allegedly raping a child from Pescadero in October.

Montara water district contemplates voting practices

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

After being served a letter threatening litigation over its election process, Montara Water and Sanitary District will consider whether switching to district-based elections would improve representation for minority voters.