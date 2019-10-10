  1. Home
PG&E equipment
Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Update 11:55 a.m. There is a large contingent of PG&E equipment and personnel staged at the Half Moon Bay Airport and Review photographer Kyle Ludowitz reports that some are beginning to roll out and head to the south.

We don't know specifically what that means yet, but the power company has said that crews must inspect lines before re-energizing the system. Again, we aren't sure that crews are beginning that process, but there is movement of equipment and personnel.

Going with the flow
Half Moon Bay High School teacher Marsenne Kendall dressed as Marie Curie, even staying in character, to teach kids about important events before all classrooms were fully wired. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Update 11:20 a.m. Classes at Cabrillo Unified schools continued on Thursday, despite the obvious problems a lack of electricity bring.

Students at Half Moon Bay High School were giving presentations in a history class, checking out textbooks in the library if they couldn't access their online assignments, growing sea anemones in a science lab and having P.E. outside. 
 
"We were prepared yesterday," Principal John Nazar said. "We had power the entire day, which was great. People have been educating without power for thousands of years."
 
To prove it, one science teacher came dressed as Marie Curie, spoke with an accent and stayed in character. Her class was "discovering" electron probability. 
 
"I just thought I'd make it fun," teacher Marsenne Kendall said. 
 
It's an inconvenience, Nazar said, to not have access to electricity. But having windows in the classrooms helps. 
 
"We're well-positioned to keep teaching," he said. "The power went out last year, and we continued doing our business." 
 
They don't know yet how much the outage will affect attendance, but that's the biggest concern.
 
---

Update 10:20 a.m.: The power outage is playing havoc with the business community on the coast, of course.

The Half Moon Bay Golf Links reports that it's business as usual, sort of. They are having trouble with their phone system, which normally relies on electricity. But golfers are on the course.

The Chevron gas station on the Midcoast is closed after a busy couple of days while Coastsiders filled up tanks in advance of the shutdown. In fact, most commerce on the coast has come to a halt. Notable exceptions have been the Safeway, Hassett Hardware and the Half Moon Bay Bakery on Main Street.

---

Update 9 a.m.: While the commute from the Midcoast is often a challenge, residents are finding it particularly difficult today, the first day of the PG&E intentional power shutdown on the coast.

Traffic signals are blinking red in many instances. There appear to be no law enforcement officers directing traffic north of Half Moon Bay, despite assurances there would be more San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on the coast through the shutdown. Drivers say there is law enforcement at Frenchmans Creek Road.

The traffic signal at Main Street and Highway 92 was working this morning.

There are a few businesses open on the coast. Hassett Hardware, Safeway and Half Moon Bay Bakery are among them.

---

Update 7:40 a.m.: Predictably, the morning commute on the first morning of the blackout is a nightmare. Long lines of cars on Highway 1 as all the signalized intersections are treated as four-way stops. The light is blinking red at Capistrano.

One bright spot: we're seeing that Safeway is open.

---

The lights finally blinked off across much of the Coastside shortly before midnight on Wednesday after a long day of waiting for PG&E's planned power shutdown to affect Half Moon Bay and surrounding unincorporated areas.

The shutdown was announced earlier this week and is the power company's attempt to address weather conditions that increase the likelihood of wildfire. Last year, PG&E was blamed for sparking devastating wildfires to the north. They were started when PG&E equipment failed during similar dry and windy weather.

The power shutdown is now affecting hundreds of thousands of people across the region and is an unprecedented event. PG&E can't say with confidence when it might restore power across its grid. It has indicated that the work could take days and will likely begin around noon today as winds ease enough for company helicopters to begin inspections of equipment from the air. San Mateo County emergency managers say a black and silver helicopter with the tail number 350HD will likely be seen making low-flying passes over coastal equipment in the hours to come.

PG&E has set up a resource center at 845 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. It is in a white tent behind the new Pasta Moon restaurant. There, residents can get water, charge up their devices and receive information.

In La Honda, CERT teams have joined with the La Honda Fire Brigade to respond to resident needs. And the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District has set up an aid station with portable toilets at La Honda Elementary School.

The city of Half Moon Bay said it has placed portable stop signs at signalized intersections, which should be treated as four-way stops in light of the power outage.

Both local public school systems are expected to be open this morning.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day. For the latest news and information on the shutdown on the coast, follow @hmbreview on Twitter and the Half Moon Bay Review on Facebook.

