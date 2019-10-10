Update 11:55 a.m. There is a large contingent of PG&E equipment and personnel staged at the Half Moon Bay Airport and Review photographer Kyle Ludowitz reports that some are beginning to roll out and head to the south.
We don't know specifically what that means yet, but the power company has said that crews must inspect lines before re-energizing the system. Again, we aren't sure that crews are beginning that process, but there is movement of equipment and personnel.
Update 11:20 a.m. Classes at Cabrillo Unified schools continued on Thursday, despite the obvious problems a lack of electricity bring.
Half Moon Bay Bakery is doing brisk business this morning as one of the only businesses on Main Street open in the dark. pic.twitter.com/tJybgqgjsn— Half Moon Bay Review (@hmbreview) October 10, 2019
Update 10:20 a.m.: The power outage is playing havoc with the business community on the coast, of course.
The Half Moon Bay Golf Links reports that it's business as usual, sort of. They are having trouble with their phone system, which normally relies on electricity. But golfers are on the course.
The Chevron gas station on the Midcoast is closed after a busy couple of days while Coastsiders filled up tanks in advance of the shutdown. In fact, most commerce on the coast has come to a halt. Notable exceptions have been the Safeway, Hassett Hardware and the Half Moon Bay Bakery on Main Street.
Traffic on Highway 1 has cleared considerably. pic.twitter.com/JAu9FGsSNl— Half Moon Bay Review (@hmbreview) October 10, 2019
Update 9 a.m.: While the commute from the Midcoast is often a challenge, residents are finding it particularly difficult today, the first day of the PG&E intentional power shutdown on the coast.
Traffic signals are blinking red in many instances. There appear to be no law enforcement officers directing traffic north of Half Moon Bay, despite assurances there would be more San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on the coast through the shutdown. Drivers say there is law enforcement at Frenchmans Creek Road.
The traffic signal at Main Street and Highway 92 was working this morning.
There are a few businesses open on the coast. Hassett Hardware, Safeway and Half Moon Bay Bakery are among them.
Yesterday, San Mateo County State Sen. Jerry Hill told the L.A. Times: “This cannot be something that can be acceptable nor long term. This is Third World, and we’re not.”— Half Moon Bay Review (@hmbreview) October 10, 2019
Update 7:40 a.m.: Predictably, the morning commute on the first morning of the blackout is a nightmare. Long lines of cars on Highway 1 as all the signalized intersections are treated as four-way stops. The light is blinking red at Capistrano.
One bright spot: we're seeing that Safeway is open.
The lights finally blinked off across much of the Coastside shortly before midnight on Wednesday after a long day of waiting for PG&E's planned power shutdown to affect Half Moon Bay and surrounding unincorporated areas.
The shutdown was announced earlier this week and is the power company's attempt to address weather conditions that increase the likelihood of wildfire. Last year, PG&E was blamed for sparking devastating wildfires to the north. They were started when PG&E equipment failed during similar dry and windy weather.
The power shutdown is now affecting hundreds of thousands of people across the region and is an unprecedented event. PG&E can't say with confidence when it might restore power across its grid. It has indicated that the work could take days and will likely begin around noon today as winds ease enough for company helicopters to begin inspections of equipment from the air. San Mateo County emergency managers say a black and silver helicopter with the tail number 350HD will likely be seen making low-flying passes over coastal equipment in the hours to come.
PG&E has set up a resource center at 845 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. It is in a white tent behind the new Pasta Moon restaurant. There, residents can get water, charge up their devices and receive information.
In La Honda, CERT teams have joined with the La Honda Fire Brigade to respond to resident needs. And the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District has set up an aid station with portable toilets at La Honda Elementary School.
The city of Half Moon Bay said it has placed portable stop signs at signalized intersections, which should be treated as four-way stops in light of the power outage.
Both local public school systems are expected to be open this morning.
We will continue to update this story throughout the day. For the latest news and information on the shutdown on the coast, follow @hmbreview on Twitter and the Half Moon Bay Review on Facebook.
This has been going on for decades: PG&E, California PUC, California legislature and governor's energy deregulation fiasco with rolling blackouts(remember Gray Davis? Enron?), San Bruno pipeline explosion, PG&E lax electrical infrastructure maintenance(which CPUC charged ratepayers to fund and PG&E's deliberately chose not to fully expend) caused wild-land fires, California legislature and governor's indemnification of PG&E's liability for 2017 wild-land fires, passing that cost on to the ratepayers and then the Paradise fire.
There is one ray of hope:
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article235974247.html
What better way than a hedge junk bond funded garage sale of PG&E. Huge junk bonds, later paid off by the sale of profitable PG&E assets, hydro electric generation, oil and natural gas power plants, gut the employee pension(the employees and unions are complicit, after the post San Bruno pipeline explosion and fire Public relations commercials), gas pipelines and distribution and let the local, solar and wind startups pick away at the carcass of PG&E's electrical distribution.
Randomly fire half of the CPUC staff from the bottom to the top(no one will notice this, but, maybe it will established some bureaucratic moral hazard in CA). Don't buy the phony outrage of our elected officials that sat back and let PG&E "take the lead" on this latest fiasco.
CPUC needs to be dismantled quickly. Perhaps the Legislature can just retake/retain their power to make decisions and break up PG&E. The area needed municipal power a long time ago.
One time Hollywood really got it right: Charlton Heston's final scene in Planet of the Apes. Who would presume to add anything to it?
One of the quietest nights in EL Granada, not leave fell out of the trees.
This feels like a big joke.
I’ve had a home in two cities that had municipally-owned power: Omaha and San Antonio. And I’ve had a home in two that had corporation-owned power: Houston and here. The difference: the municipal power was cheaper and much more reliable with municipally-owned power. Why? Because if the type of fiasco we’re seeing now happened in Omaha or San Antonio – the voters could fire the managers. We can’t fire anyone at PG&E.
PG&E’s properties should be condemned under the State’s powers of eminent domain and then divided up into municipal power districts.
The stockholders of PG&E would of course have to be paid the fair market value of their power grid, but considering its liabilities, that is next to nothing.
Great idea! Santa Clara and parts of Sacramento also have municipal power, and it’s used as a selling point for commercial real estate in those areas because the rates are far lower than PG&E.
Thanks, HMB Review, for being the best source of info on the web through all this.
Collective failure of state and local government to allow this to happen. You are all useless.
"Yesterday, San Mateo County State Sen. Jerry Hill told the L.A. Times: “This cannot be something that can be acceptable nor long term. This is Third World, and we’re not.”
You are what your actions say you are. California has become third world. PG&E is doing this because politicians put this on them. And Newsome's hysterical comments do not change that. But nobody will hear about it. The one party state will not allow it.
Ridiculous that Montara had our electricity turned off when our humidity was at 86% and 7mph winds! It was practically raining when the electricity went off.
Even now, the humidity is at 37%
This is ridiculous!
