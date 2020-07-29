UPDATED 2:55 p.m.: San Mateo County’s wait ended on Wednesday when it was added to the state COVID-19 watchlist. It was the last county in the Bay Area to escape the unhappy distinction, and the consequences for area businesses are grim.
San Mateo County was added due to an increase in the rate of COVID-19 cases here. The county’s case rate today, based on a 14-day rolling average, is 110.4 positive cases per 100,000 of population, according to the San Mateo County Health Department. The state’s threshold for inclusion on the monitoring list is a case rate of 100.
Thirty-seven of the state’s 58 counties are on the list, which tracks new cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity as well as other aspects of disease transmission. More than 93 percent of the state’s population lives in counties on the monitoring list.
Being on the list carries real-world consequences. If the county is on the list for three or more days consecutively, it must shut down gyms and fitness centers, places of worship (including weddings and funerals,) non-essential offices, personal care services like nail salons and barbershops as well as shopping malls. Those businesses may still operate outdoors under strict guidelines or arrange for curbside pick-up of goods.
It would also mean that schools must start with remote learning — a requirement that dovetails with plans already in places at Cabrillo Unified School District.
“We’ve been anticipating being added to the monitoring list as our case rate hovers above the state’s target,” said San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy in a prepared release. “It’s clear that COVID-19 continues to spread in our community and in the Bay Area. It’s vital that we all do everything we can — wearing face coverings, washing our hands, and avoiding gatherings — to slow and eventually stop to the spread. These individual actions can make a huge difference.”
The state has not offered guidelines for when restrictions might be lifted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Ulgh. The empty suit in Sacramento and his advisers are at it again. Pretending this is the big bad pandemic described in the early model. Legions of dead. The suffering of millions more.
But wait...it isn't. That model was wrong (by an order of magnitude). Still...STILL...we are stuck in this budding-authoritarian / pseudo-socialist nightmare. Spending money fresh off the printing press with no understanding that it will ever have to be paid back. Oh yes – suffering...economic suffering created by the government itself (and their health officers) with their flawed response strategy. That DID come true. (Also see self-injury, “foot shooting”, etc.)
Rather than the tired old phrase “We are all in this together”, our response should be “Thank you, but we have had all the safety/protection we can afford”.
Open Now / Abierto Ahora / Remove Useless Newsom
I'm doing my part: I'm donating all of my free time to volunteer as a contact tracer.
Just talk to a few terrified people who have been infected or exposed, and you become less and less tolerant of "spreaders" who refuse to wear a mask. There's only one word for them:
so·ci·o·path
/ˈsōsēōˌpaTH/
noun
a person with a personality disorder manifesting itself in extreme antisocial attitudes and behavior and a lack of conscience.
It's estimated a few percent of the population are sociopaths. They are easy to spot now!
And the mandatory lockdowns? It's too late to save the economy. The damage is done. Even without lockdowns, people aren't going to go out and spend money.
The argument that lockdowns are "unconstitutional" have no legal basis. The Supreme Court ruled in the early 20th century that the government can do practically anything in the cause of public health. It can even lock people up - which it has been doing all along to non-compliant TB carriers.
We are pathetic as a nation, the numbers prove that. 4 percent of the world's population. - 25 percent of the COVID-19 deaths The cause: lack of national leadership, along with too many idiots demanding their "constitutional right" (that they don't actually have) to infect others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.