San Benito House, which suffered major damage from a fire in April of this year, has reopened its doors to customers at its cantina. The deli is set to reopen by the end of October or in early November, owner Chris Cheeseman said.
The Main Street inn, cantina and deli suffered major damage earlier this year after a fire that originated in an upstairs storage closet burned through the upstairs hotel area. Cheeseman said that although the upstairs area had to be demolished due to fire and smoke damage, firefighters were able to save much of the downstairs. Upstairs, only the framing remains.
“The downstairs team diverted a lot of the water out, which kind of saved our first floor from any major damage,” Cheeseman said. “... We plan on rebuilding the hotel, but that is going to take some time.”
While the building was closed this summer, the San Benito House deli relocated to a temporary location at Shoreline Station in the same storefront as Pizza Pie, a pizza parlor that is also owned and operated by Cheeseman. During that transition, the deli began using Shoreline Station as its main bakery location for its signature breads and pies.
Cheeseman said moving all of the deli’s staff, supplies and equipment back to Main Street will be a slow transition, and the deli will remain open in Shoreline Station as the Main Street location gets back on its feet. He will begin directing customers to buy sandwiches at the Main Street location, but the central bakery for both shops will remain at Shoreline Station. Meanwhile, Cheeseman said he has plans to fully launch Pizza Pie as its own pizza parlor with a full menu and new hours.
“That's why it was so easy for us to operate at the deli, because we had already transitioned our bakery to that location,” Cheeseman said.
