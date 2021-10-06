SamTrans is in the last phase of its public outreach to hear from riders about its upcoming redesigned bus system serving the Coastside and San Mateo County.
The agency’s “Reimagine SamTrans” project is nearing the completion of a three-year process and is expected to launch its new routes in the summer of 2022. On Saturday, SamTrans released its “recommended network” that will be voted on by the board this winter and announced a new network is open for public feedback from Oct. 7 to Nov. 8.
Last spring, SamTrans detailed its three options to expand service on the Peninsula. The first of the alternatives involved increasing the frequency and number of direct routes. The second option was to expand connections to rail stations. The third kept the current frequency but added an on-demand service where riders can call or use an application to request a ride within the designated zone — which extends from just south of Half Moon Bay north to Pillar Point Harbor.
A SamTrans survey found that the plurality (37 percent) of respondents said their first choice was to expand connections to rail stations, just edging out the option to increase the frequency and number of direct routes (34 percent). Twenty-nine percent of respondents said the on-demand rides were their first preference.
A more detailed story appears on hmbreview.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.