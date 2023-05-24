SamTrans

SamTrans is rolling out a new on-demand service on the coast beginning June 18.

 SamTrans

SamTrans announced that it will start offering an on-demand microtransit service in Half Moon Bay and El Granada on June 18. Think of it as a public bus with a flexible route that can be hailed on your smartphone.

Microtransit passengers will be able to request specific pickup and drop-off locations via an app — just like with the ridesharing apps Uber and Lyft. Jennifer Shoemaker hopes the government-run microtransit will be much better than similar services on the coast.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories