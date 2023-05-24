SamTrans announced that it will start offering an on-demand microtransit service in Half Moon Bay and El Granada on June 18. Think of it as a public bus with a flexible route that can be hailed on your smartphone.
Microtransit passengers will be able to request specific pickup and drop-off locations via an app — just like with the ridesharing apps Uber and Lyft. Jennifer Shoemaker hopes the government-run microtransit will be much better than similar services on the coast.
“Uber and Lyft generally accept the ride, and then I think once they figure out where the ride actually is, they cancel it,” said Shoemaker, who lives in Montara.
Microtransit service, which will also be launched by SamTrans in parts of East Palo Alto, is intended to supplement local bus routes and is based on recommendations that grew out of the Reimagine SamTrans project, which began in summer 2019 to evaluate and improve the current SamTrans bus system. SamTrans will periodically evaluate microtransit, just as it does with other routes and services, said Mahmoud Abunie, public affairs specialist for SamTrans.
The microtransit fleet consists of seven Ford Transit 350s, which can seat 11 passengers. Wheelchair-accessible trips will always be available. The drivers are employees of a SamTrans contractor, Transdev. Operators will be fully licensed and are required to complete an extensive training program before they enter into service.
“Passengers can expect friendly and well-trained operators,” said Abunie. He added that passengers should note that certain cargo restrictions apply. As a general rule of thumb, customer carry-on items must be held by the passenger and cannot take up seat space.
“The service is not designed for individuals to bring multiple bags onto the vehicle, similar to our fixed route buses,” said Abunie. “This is a shared ride system.”
In the past, Chip Goldstein, of Half Moon Bay, hasn’t had much luck using public transportation on the coast.
“It’s just not convenient at all,” said Goldstein. “I was working in San Francisco and I actually tried at one point to get there totally by public transportation. For a trip that would take 45 minutes to an hour by car, it was taking 2½ hours each way.” But the upcoming microtransit service piqued his interest.
“In crab season, for instance, I go up to (Pillar Point) Harbor to buy fresh crab off the boats and avoid traffic,” said Goldstein.
Shoemaker said microtransit might improve the mobility of her teenage daughter, who doesn’t drive yet.
“She could microtransit for volunteering and to get to and from school,” said Shoemaker. “Uber has a ‘no rider under 18 policy,’ which I appreciate, but a public service like microtransit would be fantastic.”
