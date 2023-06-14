▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., June 6
▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, City Attorney Catherine Engberg, City Clerk Jessica Blair, Communications Project Manager Colleen Lettire, Management Analyst Julissa Acosta, Community Development Director Jill Ekas, Senior Accountant Kenneth Stiles.
▸ Priorities: After a series of public listening sessions in February and March, the council adopted its list of priorities for the next fiscal year through 2025. The priorities, which are the same as last year, help inform feedback on the city’s long-term projects. The five are: affordable housing; public health; safety and emergency preparation; community climate resilience and sustainability; community vitality and economic development; and transportation, circulation and mobility. Each category includes multiple projects. For example, economic development includes consideration of annexing Miramar, Moonridge and properties east of the city limits on Highway 92.
▸ Pride Month: The council formally recognized June as Pride Month, which celebrates LGTBQ+ rights and events. The nonprofit CoastPride, which supports people with a range of sexual orientations and gender identities, held its first parade down Main Street on Sunday.
▸ SamTrans shuttle: The council received a presentation from SamTrans about a ride-sharing service called RidePlus coming to Half Moon Bay starting June 18. The service area ranges from Moonridge and Cañada Cove all the way to Princeton.
The on-demand shuttle will be free from June 18 through July 31. After that, the shuttle will cost standard SamTrans bus fare. Riders can book trips online or through the SamTrans Ride Plus app, which will be available when the program starts on June 18. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Clipper transit cards will work for payments and transfers, and users can book a ride up to seven days in advance. There are currently two vehicles dedicated to the coast, with the goal of no more than a 25-minute wait for a ride to arrive. For more information, visit samtrans.com/microtransit-samtrans-ride-plus.
The micro-transit service is part of the second phase in the yearslong “Reimagine SamTrans” program, which involved public outreach to find more direct and frequent bus routes and some reduction in routes. SamTrans staff sees the shuttle as a way to increase mobility options and expand equity to underserved public transport areas like the Coastside. East Palo Alto and the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park are also getting the SamTrans service this year. SamTrans said it would consider expanding if there was enough demand.
“Historically, Half Moon Bay and East Palo Alto have been tough to serve well with fixed-route bus services,” Jonathan Steketee, a manager of operations and planning at SamTrans. “There are a lot of places people need to go, there’s a large coverage, but it's not densely concentrated. It’s hard to service all those needs. That’s where micro transit comes in.”
▸ Abundant Grace: During an annual report from Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, staff from the nonprofit ran some numbers on its programs organized for unhoused people. Since 2017, the Coastside Clean Team has picked up between 30,000 to 50,000 pounds of trash per year. Teams began cleaning homeless encampments in 2022, and last year collected 139,000 total pounds of trash; 122 people worked on the Clean Team in 2022. During a two-day encampment cleanup behind Safeway, in collaboration with the city of Half Moon Bay, crews gathered more than 20,000 pounds of debris.
▸ Mexican consulate: After the January shootings on two farms near Half Moon Bay, the city was contacted by the Mexican Consulate, which wanted to help families of those impacted by the incident. On May 20, the city hosted a mobile consulate team that served more than 200 Mexican nationals. The consulate staff printed passports, birth certificates, consular registration and voter credentials on-site, according to Management Analyst Julissa Acosta. The city is considering bringing back the consulate next year.
▸ Short-term rental ordinance: More than a year and a half after the City Council approved its short-term rental ordinance, the council had to readopt it with conditions from the California Coastal Commission. The modifications mostly impacted minimum lot size, maximum occupancy, parking, and continuance of existing STRs in good standing. Additionally, the city and commission agreed there would be no limitation on unhosted nights for rental units permitted to operate in Commercial-Downtown, Commercial-General, or Commercial-Visitor-Serving zoning districts.
The city originally adopted its ordinance in September 2021, and the Coastal Commission held three hearings on the topic. The commission also agreed with two fundamental provisions the council wanted: The operator of the STRs shall be the primary resident of the residential unit (defined as residing in the unit for the majority of the calendar year), and a 60-night capacity on unhosted STRs (when the operator isn’t present) per year. Hosted stays have no nightly limit. The council will have a second reading of the ordinance at its next meeting. If readopted, the ordinance will again be submitted to the Coastal Commission for certification.
▸ Quote of the day: “Hopefully this becomes a really meaningful service for Half Moon Bay that’s expandable to other parts of the county.” SamTrams Manager of Operations and Planning Jonathan Steketee on the benefit of the new on-demand ride-sharing service.
