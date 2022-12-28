SamTrans

Bicyclists on the coast should have an easier go of it after SamTrans money addresses a number of pressure points, including along Highway 1 in El Granada.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

At its final meeting of 2022, the San Mateo County Transportation Authority Board of Directors allocated $980,000 to construct a segment of bike and pedestrian pathways connecting the Naomi Patridge Trail on the east side of Cabrillo Highway to the Midcoast multimodal trail currently under construction by the county.

The award to the coast is one of 25 projects approved by SamTrans to improve bicycle and pedestrian access and safety throughout the county.

