At its final meeting of 2022, the San Mateo County Transportation Authority Board of Directors allocated $980,000 to construct a segment of bike and pedestrian pathways connecting the Naomi Patridge Trail on the east side of Cabrillo Highway to the Midcoast multimodal trail currently under construction by the county.
The award to the coast is one of 25 projects approved by SamTrans to improve bicycle and pedestrian access and safety throughout the county.
More than $21 million generated by the Measure W half-cent sales tax will
fund the projects. The measure that was passed by voters in 2018 generates funding for transportation projects. Half of the income produced by the
tax, about $40 million per year, is managed by SamTrans for transit operations.
The new Coastside segment will extend the eastside path from its current terminus near the entrance to Rocket Farms at Roosevelt Boulevard north to Mirada Road. When the city and county segments are completed, a bike path separated from the highway will run continuously from downtown Half Moon Bay to Pillar Point Harbor. To make that journey cyclists must cross the highway twice using signaled intersections at Ruisseau Francais Avenue and at Coronado Street
As part of a long-range plan to improve transportation on the coast, the county hopes to continue the path beyond its current eastside end point at Coronado Street, eventually reaching Montara. Until then, cyclists who want to avoid the highway can navigate northward from the harbor on routes such as Airport Street.
The grants also include $583,504 to the city of Pacifica for improvements and extensions of bike paths on Palmetto and Esplanade avenues as well as a marked connection between the two streets on West Avalon Drive. The improvements will include replacing faded lane striping with path markings that meet current standards for shared roadways.
