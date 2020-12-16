San Mateo County has tapped the nonprofit Samaritan House as the interim operator of the Coatside’s first homeless shelter.
The decision came late last week, just days after the county Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the Coastside Inn and its conversion into a shelter with social services for individuals experiencing homelessness.
Between four and six residents are expected to move in this month as part of a short-term pilot program. A long-term operator, which will be responsible for case management when the 52-room shelter is at or near full occupancy, has yet to be selected.
“I think it’s in everybody's best interest to get it up and running as soon as possible,” said Ken Cole, director of the county’s Human Services Agency.
The county’s acquisition of the Coastside Inn is modeled after the state’s Project Homekey program, which supports
the conversion of hotels into interim and permanent housing using a combination of CARES Act and state funds. Two hotels in Redwood City were acquired in recent weeks using Project Homekey funds, while the Coastside Inn will be paid for using CARES Act funds given to the county.
The CARES Act requires that the purchase of the Coastside Inn be completed by Dec. 30. When that happens, the county wants to be ready to hit the ground with tested ideas it can build on, Cole said.
Cole said the deadline is not driving the occupancy of the building but that the county is beginning the pilot to chip away at the ongoing need for shelter during the pandemic in what has been a hotel that closed only recently.
The county is negotiating an interim use agreement with the Coastside Inn’s owner, KN Properties, to begin occupancy before the sale is expected to close at the end of this month.
The county will use the pilot to fulfill one of its promises to the city of Half Moon Bay: to earmark the Coastside Inn’s rooms for individuals from the Coastside. Cole said the county created its criteria around this preference and the handful of individuals who will be the new shelter’s first residents will be vetted for their connection to the Coastside.
Cole said the county is working with Samaritan House and Life Moves, another shelter operator, to determine if any of the 180 individuals currently living in short-term, county-leased hotels have connections to the Coastside.
Samaritan House will be responsible for providing on-site case management aimed at getting people permanently housed. To do this, Bart Charlow, CEO of Samaritan House, said his organization connects residents to a range of services, from drug rehabilitation to employment skills training.
“It’s not just a roof and meals,” Charlow said.
Charlow said his staff will draw from their experience running the Safe Harbor group shelter in South San Francisco and a 90-bed motel shelter during the pandemic. At both locations, a team of case managers helps residents make and keep health care, mental health counseling and jobs training appointments, offered either through Samaritan House’s Redwood City clinic or through partner agencies elsewhere in the county.
Yes, the story says that to keep their promise to use the shelter for coastside homeless, they are going to transfer homeless people who are already adequately housed from over the hill to HMB--actually increasing the HMB homeless population instead of decreasing it. Of course they are exploring other ways to increase HMB's homeless population as well. Immediately after the supervisors approved the purchase, the hotel closed, and at least eight staff members and HMB residents, including seven working mothers with children, became suddenly unemployed. Perhaps there is room for these unemployed former HMB taxpayers and their children down by the creek--the homeless shelter doesn't take families. And the local businesses that are on a knife's edge of survival due to the pandemic have just lost the business of the hotel's staff and the thousands of tourists who cycled through the motel each year. The human suffering and economic damage from this expensive and poorly conceived boondoggle are only just beginning.
So, it sounds like they will be transferring some from the other side of the hill, at first. Probably to comply with CARES ACT to have it occupied by DEC 31st. It sounds like those in the creek will have to be vetted first. I hope that Nancy, the long term unhoused person who is often seen opposite the HMB Brewery at Princeton Harbor will soon get an opportunity to become sheltered. It's pretty cold out, and she looks older. Has anyone seen her lately?
Wait a minute! I'm confused! The article says that the county is vetting individuals who are in hotels in Redwood City for "their connections to the Coastside"???!
What about the 104 or so people who are living in the creeks and camping out here on the coastside?? WHY aren't they being "vetted." This is not what we were told by the County and many people here supported this because they saw it as a way to house our local homeless population!
What else have we not been told???
