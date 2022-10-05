▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside board of directors
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 26
▸ Members present: Deborah Ruddock, Kathryn Slater-Carter, Matthew Clark, Deborah Penrose, Ric Lohman, Barbara Dye.
▸ Effluent pump: The board approved a contract with Pacific Water Resources to replace an effluent pump at the SAM wastewater treatment plant. It’s expected to cost at least $110,135 from SAM’s infrastructure budget. The effluent pumps are responsible for moving treated wastewater out of the plant to the outfall during storm events and at high tide when ocean outfall can no longer flow by gravity. There are three effluent pumps on the plan now, and the board approved another pump replacement on Feb. 14. The district tries to replace two pumps every over a two-year period.
▸ Health and wellness: In response to a public inquiry and the Review’s Sept. 14 story about SAM expenditures and public records request, Prathivadi provided an overview of the district’s employee health and wellness program that began in 2021.
Prathivadi, in addition to sharing expense reports, detailed how the sewer district’s wellness program began as a way to keep employees happy and productive. The district provides workout equipment, including a treadmill that was reimbursed at no cost to the district, for employees to use on breaks or before work. It pays $1,200 a year for snacks, coffee and tea, which are intended to help staff when they must remain on site. Prathivadi also stated the district believes exercise can help prevent injury on the job and reduce workers compensation costs.
The agency gave gift cards worth $285 to all employees as an incentive for participation. Employees also get a Safeway gift card depending on how many steps per day they track. It maxes out at $15 per card if they prove they walked 200,000 steps in a month. If all 16 employees complete the challenge, the total cost would be a minimal $2,800 per year.
Last fiscal year, SAM received a Workers’ Compensation Excellence award from the California Sanitation Risk Management Authority.
Directors commended the staff’s work and Prathivadi's support for employees. Prathivadi noted that these kinds of programs are common among agencies like SAM.
Closed session:
The board met with counsel in closed session to discuss ongoing litigation between the city of Half Moon Bay, SAM, the Granada Community Services District and the Montara Water and Sanitary District.
Quote of the day: “Having small snacks really means a lot to people. Little things here and there to show appreciation. They don’t have to be high-value dollars. It’s the thought that counts in my opinion,” technician Aaron Gilbert said.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.