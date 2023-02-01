▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Jan. 23
▸ Members present: Kathryn Slater-Carter, Barbara Dye, Peter Dekker, Matthew Clark
▸ Staff present: General Manager Kishen Prathivadi, Legal Counsel Jeremy Jungreais
▸ Absences: Due to the mass shooting, hours before the board of directors was scheduled to meet, the Half Moon Bay representatives were unable to attend last week’s meeting. This meant the board didn’t take any official actions as there was no quorum, but staff still provided informational updates. The board did not approve its consent agenda nor discuss a $447,000 contract with Bay Pacific Pipelines to repair SAM’s force main in Moss Beach.
▸ Storm damage: According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Half Moon Bay recorded 5.38 inches of rain on Dec. 31, higher than the past single-day precipitation records in 2002 (5.5 inches), 1982 (5.33 inches) and 1962, (4.9 inches). None of that rainfall ever caused Pilarcitos Creek to flood into the wastewater treatment plant like it did this past December, Prathivadi said. As of last week, SAM has spent almost $700,000 to repair equipment damaged by the storms and floods.
▸ Montara force main: After engineers found multiple damaged sections of SAM’s pipeline in Moss Beach in early January, contractors built a temporary above-ground pipeline to divert sewage runoff. Now, staff is working with another contractor to replace 855 feet with a new 12-inch pipe underground next to Highway 1. SAM’s pipeline in this area is called the Montara force main, even though part of it goes through Moss Beach.
▸ Quote of the day: “Staff was fully unaware of such a thing happening. We were ready for any other storm events that could have happened, but we were not aware of water gushing from the creek into the plant.” General Manager Kishen Prathivadi described the impact of an unprecedented storm on SAM’s wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay.
