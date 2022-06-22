The battle to contain the spread of COVID-19 has moved to Coastside bathrooms. Now each flush of the toilet can contribute to a nationwide effort to track transmission of the SAR-CoV-2 virus and compare trends over time and between different parts of the state and country.
Since May the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside has been shipping samples of sewage — raw influent — three times each week to the Verily for analysis. The company is a subsidiary of Alphabet, better known as the parent company of Google.
Using methods developed by Stanford researchers, Verily measures the amount of virus in small samples of waste in order to gain an indication of its presence in the wider population. Studies have shown a close correlation between the presence of virus in the waste samples and the prevalence of infection in the contributing population, or sewershed.
At the SAM board meeting last week, Bradley White, a senior scientist at Verily, described the procedures and benefits of the program. He explained that people typically shed the virus responsible for COVID-19 through feces and urine days before they become symptomatic.
Relying on the sewage data therefore offers an early detection and warning system about impending surges or any other trends several days before other kinds of tests. Even after noticing symptoms, people might take a few days to schedule an appointment for a test and then another day or more passes before results are known and provided to public health officials. The wastewater testing also allows scientists to determine which variants of the virus are dominant among people contributing data through their plumbing.
One slide in the Verily presentation boasted, “Wastewater monitoring for fecally detectable pathogens provides the most efficient path forward for prevention of future pandemics.” Sewage testing, moreover, avoids bias as wastewater monitoring can be done at scale in the entire community without intruding on individuals.
Verily says it posts results on a public dashboard within 48 hours after the samples are shipped overnight in postage-paid packing. Anyone can view results on the website publichealth.verily.com.
The data is presented in graphs and tables showing the number of “copies per gram.” This is the count of individual viruses found in a gram of waste. Verily maintains that even these very small amounts of sample provide accurate measures of the presence of virus in the sewershed.
The results for Half Moon Bay starting at the end of April show a significant spike in the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus around May 20 followed by a sharp decline for the remainder of the month. The downward trend continued into June but ticked up slightly around June 15.
An added benefit of the Verily program is that it costs the sewer authority nothing. For at least a year Verily will provide all of the instruments and materials needed to gather and submit samples.
Since commencing participation in Verily’s program SAM began phasing out a similar service provided for a fee by a different company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.