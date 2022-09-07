The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside is paying a consultant to develop a model on historic and potential future flood conditions at its wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay.

Last month the board authorized General Manager Kishen Prathivadi to enter into an agreement with Integral Consulting to simulate various flood scenarios and come up with recommendations to protect it. Integral is also working with the city of Half Moon Bay to analyze sea level rise and erosion on Miramontes Point and how it could impact the Half Moon Bay Golf Links and the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay.  

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

