The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside is paying a consultant to develop a model on historic and potential future flood conditions at its wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay.
Last month the board authorized General Manager Kishen Prathivadi to enter into an agreement with Integral Consulting to simulate various flood scenarios and come up with recommendations to protect it. Integral is also working with the city of Half Moon Bay to analyze sea level rise and erosion on Miramontes Point and how it could impact the Half Moon Bay Golf Links and the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay.
The board approved the contract to not exceed $124,803. Prathivadi said that this wasn’t a line item on this year’s fiscal budget, but the agency has close to $1 million for the year set aside for professional services like this. The data could be useful for future hazard mitigation grants. The bulk of the studies will conclude by 2023, but Integral will be “on call” for all of 2024 to help with recommendations, technical support, permitting and grant proposals.
“It’s more of a placeholder to say we’re not going to leave you hanging,” said David Revell, a coastal geomorphologist with Integral.
Staff says the plant is at risk from periodic flooding from storm flow from nearby Pilarcitos Creek and the Kehoe drainage channel. A San Mateo County vulnerability assessment published in 2018 and a recent facility analysis of the site this year show existing and future risks to the facility using modeling data from the United States
Geological Survey. But SAM staff believe more site-specific studies are needed to analyze how sea level rise could impact stormwater runoff and lagoon drainage pathways, putting the treatment plant at a higher risk of flooding.
Integral will also look at historic flood data at the site. Revell said the study will incorporate groundwater levels, topographic data from the county streamflow data from USGS, and wave and tide flow from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.