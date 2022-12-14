▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside Board of Directors
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Dec. 12
▸ Members present: Deborah Ruddock, Kathryn Slater-Carter, Matthew Clark, Deborah Penrose, Barbara Dye, Peter Dekker (alternate).
▸ Staff present: General Manager Kishen Prathivadi, Operations Supervisor Tim Costello, mechanic Douglas Dieguez, legal counsel Jeremy Jungreis.
▸ Financial report: The board received and filed SAM’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the past fiscal year from financial auditors Cropper Accountancy Corp. Prathivadi said this was done about a month ahead of schedule. SAM’s total net position, or investment in capital assets, was $18.2 million. Its total revenue from last fiscal year was $8.3 million, mostly from operating and maintenance assessments.
Operating revenues were $5.9 million, while operating expenses were $7.5 million. Seventeen percent of the expenses were from depreciation and the remaining 83 percent was from operations and maintenance costs. SAM’s operating expenses decreased 3.2 percent, or $250,000 from 2021 to 2022.
▸ Director compensation: After conducting a public hearing, the board signed off on an ordinance increasing its daily compensation for each board member from $100 to $190.
Staff say the annual fiscal impact is $9,120, which is assuming 48 days of service per year, or two board meetings and two committee meetings per month for each director). Directors max out at six days of service per month. The last compensation increase came in 2004. The ordinance will go into effect in February 2023.
▸ Legal counsel: The board agreed to extend its contract with general counsel services Jeremy Jungreis and the law firm Rutan and Tucker, not to exceed $325,000 over the next three years. Staff says this is about an 11 percent increase due to inflation since the last contract.
▸ Health insurance: The district agreed to a three-year contract with The Standard for dental, vision, disability, life and death insurance. There’s also a free employee assistance program for counseling and mental health sessions. Staff noted that it was difficult to attract a carrier with just 17 employees. The district is saving roughly $7,000 a year, and there are no premium increases for the next three years.
▸ Quote of the day: “Previous audits have said that SAM is losing money every year. This one recognized that with capital assessments, there’s a positive income.” Director Barbara Dye reviewing SAM’s financial audit noted that the three member agencies, Half Moon Bay, Montara Water and Sanitary District and the Granada Community Services District, covered operation expenses for the sewer authority.
