Kishen Prathivadi has been serving as the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside’s acting general manager since the summer when Beverli Marshall resigned. This week, the governing board voted to appoint him full-time general manager. 

Prathivadi’s annual salary will be $225,524 and the agreement will remain in effect until June 30, 2021, with the option for an extension. 

Although documents from November indicate the search for a general manager had been put on hold, no formal board action was taken at that time.

