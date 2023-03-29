A testing method that became commonplace to track the spread of COVID-19 is now being used by several Bay Area sewer jurisdictions to track drug use from their wastewater, including on the coast. 

But after testing since November, the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside won’t be paying for weekly samples anymore. Since last year SAM has paid $1,000 per month to Biobot Analytics to test for fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and nicotine in the raw influent coming into the wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay. Biobot Analytics was an early adopter of COVID-19 testing in wastewater in 2020. Like sampling for the infamous virus, sewage samples are sent to Biobot’s lab in Cambridge, Mass.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

