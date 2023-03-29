A testing method that became commonplace to track the spread of COVID-19 is now being used by several Bay Area sewer jurisdictions to track drug use from their wastewater, including on the coast.
But after testing since November, the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside won’t be paying for weekly samples anymore. Since last year SAM has paid $1,000 per month to Biobot Analytics to test for fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and nicotine in the raw influent coming into the wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay. Biobot Analytics was an early adopter of COVID-19 testing in wastewater in 2020. Like sampling for the infamous virus, sewage samples are sent to Biobot’s lab in Cambridge, Mass.
Drug use and overdose is a leading cause of deaths among young and middle-aged adults in many communities around the country. Some officials who signed off on the program hope the data shows trends in drug use and overdoses that aren’t often reported through normal channels, such as by paramedics or a coroner’s office.
At Monday’s board meeting, the directors decided to discontinue SAM’s contract with Biobot. While the board agreed that the information was valuable, it ultimately decided that the data would be more effective through a countywide program with a larger sample size. Instead, the board is hoping to partner and get funding from other agencies, like the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office or San Mateo County Public Health Department.
“I absolutely believe the county should be doing this,” Director Debbie Ruddock said. “I support public health. But I just don’t see it as a SAM issue.”
Marin County started testing for drugs with Biobot from one sewer shed in San Rafael in February. According to reports, overdoses in Marin County are the third leading cause of death among adults under 75, behind cancer and heart disease. The county recorded 659 non-fatal overdoses in 2022, up from 617 in 2021. Fentanyl accounted for more than half of the county’s fatal overdoses in 2021, according to a report from Marin County.
Biobot staff say their method filters for drugs that are consumed, not just dumped down the toilet. Over the past four-plus months, the average monthly amount of fentanyl consumed in SAM’s system from 18 weekly samples hovered below 6 milligrams per day per 1,000 people. In February, the estimated daily fentanyl dose consumed was between 41 and 1,689 doses, a discrepancy wide enough to confuse some directors and cause a Biobot staffer to acknowledge some of the data as “uninterpretable.”
Unlike cocaine use, which saw its peak at the start of the year, there was no steady trend for fentanyl use. In some months usage surged while in others it plummeted. But compared to other places Biobot tests, fentanyl use in SAM’s system was relatively low. Norfentanyl, the compound associated with human consumption, was in the bottom 13 percent of all other cities Biobot tested around the country, said Alex Buden, an epidemiologist with Biobot.
“The reason I’m assuming it bounces around is because not only is the overall problem of fentanyl use relatively low in your area, it probably means it’s isolated to a smaller group of people,” Buden said.
Though SAM may not be able to do much about the drug use itself, collecting the data can still prove valuable in other ways. In 2018, a wastewater testing pilot project in Cary, N.C., helped funnel $900,000 into the city from the state justice department to continue studying and implementing measures to deal with overdoses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.