Sewer Authority Mid-coastside will complete construction on the second of two 200,000-gallon storage tanks underneath the Burnham Strip next month.
The new tank, made up of a series of 60 concrete boxes, is designed to hold overflow wastewater in support of the Coastside’s waste management system upstream of the Half Moon Bay treatment plant. It works by gravity flow, channeling any overflow waste into holding tanks underground so it doesn’t back up the system as a whole. SAM Chair Barbara Dye said the engineering is simple but effective, and doesn’t require much maintenance.
“It’s an exciting project,” Dye said. “In a lot of ways it's the perfect environmental project. It's going to protect us from spills due to very large storms, which we all know may be increasing in the years ahead.”
The $1.4 million project is due to be completed mid-April. The first tank, completed in 2012, cost $600,000, according to SAM General Manager Kishen Prathivadi. Prathivadi said SAM chose to construct one at a time due to cost constraints.
The main intent of the storage is to harden the system against extreme increases in flow that come with wet winter storms. Prathivadi said the first 200,000-gallon tank was essential during 2015 winter storms and during maintenance of the Granada Force Main after a breakage in 2017 and upgrades in 2020.
“That was the only way (the system) survived,” Prathivadi said.
Although it's not their primary role, Prathivadi said the two tanks could also be used to steady the flow of sewage into the treatment plant by holding back some sewer flow during peak hours.
The original vision for the land included three tanks, but Dye said SAM will stop at two and consider more efficient uses for the money that would have gone into a third tank. Upstream in Montara, another 400,000-gallon Walker tank supports Montara’s pump station.
As part of the SAM joint powers authority agreement, the city of Half Moon Bay is paying around 50 percent of the cost of the project, while Granada Community Services District and Montara Water and Sanitary District are paying about 30 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Dye said the city is paying the fees under protest due to an ongoing lawsuit among the parties.
Also planned for the Burnham Strip is a community park, which is currently undergoing environmental review. Dye said that during construction, workers saved the topsoil to replace on top of the tank, which may eventually be dotted with pathways, picnic tables and native plants.
Prathivadi said SAM received a special permit from the county to do grading during winter after contracting bids and concrete deliveries were delayed.
“The sooner we are able to get these things in place, the better it is, so we can use them during the peak wet season,” Prathivadi said.
