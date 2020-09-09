The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside announced this week that the last segment of its Granada Force Main — channeling sewage from the northern communities of Montara, Moss Beach, El Granada, Miramar and Princeton to its treatment site in Half Moon Bay — is now complete.
SAM General Manager Kishen Prathivadi said this final segment was the last puzzle piece in updating a 37-year-old pipeline that had been used past its expected lifespan and was wrought with failures that threatened the coastal marine environment. The entire four-segment pipeline replacement cost around $2 million, with the first three segments replaced in 2017.
Due to the geography of the area, sewage can’t just drain from the north, it has to be pumped through the more than 8,000-foot ductile iron pipe spanning Midcoast communities. To continue service during construction, Prathivadi explained that a temporary bypass pipe had
to be dug as well. For this project, SAM used a nontraditional horizontal drilling technique to install the pipe to avoid digging a trench and creating above-ground effects. He said designers were careful to remember SAM’s mission to protect the environment.
“This is primarily done to minimize ground disturbance,” Prathivadi said.
Construction this summer was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after nonessential work was initially banned by the county.
The city of Half Moon Bay also ordered SAM to pause work because it was operating outside of the project area.
Even after workers got the go-ahead to resume, Prathivadi said there were additional delays in receiving essential parts.
“We had to shut down for a couple of weeks to make sure to bring everything back into place,” Prathivadi said.
