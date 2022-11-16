▸ Government body: Sewer Authority Mid-coastside Board of Directors
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Nov. 14
▸ Members present: Deborah Ruddock, Matthew Clark, Kathryn Slater-Carter, Nancy Marsh (alternate), Deborah Penrose, Ric Lohman
▸ Director payday: The board agreed to set a public hearing next month to discuss whether its directors should get a raise for attending events outside board and committee meetings. This came as a recommendation from SAM’s operations committee. There have been no increases for the SAM board since 2004, when it agreed to pay directors $100 for each day of service, not to exceed six days per month.
Government code allows agencies to pay directors for attending other meetings, but only if it hosts a public meeting and an ordinance that defines the specific parameters. The ordinance proposed by SAM would pay directors for attending county, state or federal meetings, conferences, and education and training classes, in addition to regular board and committee meetings.
Staff says the board could adopt an ordinance to increase compensation by 5 percent per year, not compounded, from 2004, which would max out at $190 per day. It would not pay directors for more than six days per month. If the board opts for that figure, the estimated cost annually will be $9,120 assuming 48 days of service per year. That’s two board meetings and two committee meetings per month for each director. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.
▸ Flood modeling: The board received an update on its flood modeling project from Integral Consulting at its wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay. Staff say that several studies have already examined storm flow within Pilarcitos Creek and the nearby Kehoe drainage channel, but more data is needed to understand the future risk to the facility. Consultants say they also plan on modeling for sea level rise and more frequent storms and should have meaningful results by February or March.
▸ Quote of the day: “If you look at inflation, it doesn’t even buy lunch at a taqueria for two people,” Slater-Carter said, explaining how her Montara Water and Sanitary District hasn’t updated its $75 director compensation since the mid-1990s.
