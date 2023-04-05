The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside board of directors last week voted to pay for a preliminary design to replace most of the Montara force main, a large portion of SAM’s pipeline system that connects the Coastside.
However, the decision paves the way for an initial design only and takes no steps toward environmental permitting. That is a decision some board members think could hurt the district in the long run.
SAM’s Intertie Pipeline System includes 5.7 miles of force mains and 1.8 miles of gravity-fed pipeline. There are four pump stations spanning the system: at Montara, Princeton, Portola and Vallemar. The Montara force main is the northernmost intertie section that connects the Montara, Vallemar and Princeton pump stations.
After severe rains in early January, SAM staff found several holes in the Montara force main south of the Vallemar pump station. Last month staff sent out the requests for proposals to 10 engineering firms for a design replacing 13,395 feet of the pipeline’s total 16,750 feet. SAM got a proposal from one firm, SRT Consultants.
Last week SAM’s board opted not to pay $380,000 for the design plus field investigations and environmental review required under the California Environmental Quality Act and the San Mateo County Local Coastal Program. Instead, the board decided to pay $186,000 now for the preliminary design and move permitting and field investigations down the road.
Though some board members wanted to approve the whole package, others thought the project wasn’t yet in compliance. Director Debbie Ruddock said consultants should have done a biological resources report to understand baseline conditions that would help inform what exactly has to be permitted.
Staff initially suggested plans to prepare a complete replacement by summer 2024, the board thought the timeline was infeasible, especially considering an engineer's estimate to complete the project is $10 million. The board will hear preliminary recommendations in June.
At the same time, SRT is also charged with creating an alternative analysis that will evaluate whether the pipeline should be moved, built with new materials or sized differently to account for new housing development. The move to delay
permitting seemed to concern some board members who worried that not keeping infrastructure up to date and delaying construction could lead to large fines later on.
“I’m shocked to hear we’re remotely considering two pipelines or even changing the diameter,” said SAM President Kathryn Slater-Carter. “That’s nothing that (Montara Water and Sanitary District) will support under any circumstances. I thought we were simply replacing a broken pipeline initially and then fixing the rest of it over a few years.”
Because the pipeline crosses San Vicente and Denniston creeks, it will likely need extensive environmental review to meet CEQA requirements. And it's unlikely to get a Coastal Development Permit exemption from San Mateo County, which requires more legwork.
“We’re not going to commit to an option on a schedule we don’t think is realistic and not have enough information we need,” Ruddock said.
(1) comment
As a recently appointed Board Member for MWSD, due to the passing of Director Ric Lohman, I can not understand the heel dragging on this repair, but as a Property Owner and Rate Payer, I can see that kicking the can down the road will end up costing more, because equipment and labor costs do not get cheaper over time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.