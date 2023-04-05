The Sewer Authority Mid-coastside board of directors last week voted to pay for a preliminary design to replace most of the Montara force main, a large portion of SAM’s pipeline system that connects the Coastside.

However, the decision paves the way for an initial design only and takes no steps toward environmental permitting. That is a decision some board members think could hurt the district in the long run. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

Cid Young
As a recently appointed Board Member for MWSD, due to the passing of Director Ric Lohman, I can not understand the heel dragging on this repair, but as a Property Owner and Rate Payer, I can see that kicking the can down the road will end up costing more, because equipment and labor costs do not get cheaper over time.

