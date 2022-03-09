The Half Moon Bay City Council last week reviewed and discussed the results of a survey meant to gauge the public perception around public safety. That survey revealed a general trust in San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies and surprising data about the relationship between the Latino community and law enforcement.
The survey conducted by Probolsky Research polled 300 Half Moon Bay residents between Jan. 31 and Feb. 13. Sixty-six percent of respondents have lived in Half Moon Bay for 20 or more years, and half of all who answered were age 50 and over. Twenty-eight percent reported an income of $150,000 or more per year.
In the survey, 55 percent identified as white and 35 percent identified as Latino. Only 8 percent of respondents answered in Spanish, and 1.5 percent identified as Black.
According to recent data from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Latinos are more likely to be arrested compared to other ethnicities in the county. So, it surprised those attending the March 1 meeting that the survey showed, in general, most Latinos who responded said they trusted law enforcement in Half Moon Bay in higher numbers than other demographics. The numbers caused both council members and attendees to express concern that the survey was not entirely reflective of the Half Moon Bay community.
According to the survey conducted by Probolsky Research, 84 percent of respondents say they trust San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies. Ten percent did not, and 6.3 percent were unsure. Of the respondents who identified as Latino, 94 percent said they trusted deputies, a higher level than white (78 percent) residents. Eighty percent of respondents said deputies were respectful to residents, and 87 percent of Latinos agreed, more than the white and Black populations (75 percent). Nearly 73 percent of all respondents thought deputies treated residents fairly, and 86 percent of Latinos concurred. That was more than the white (66 percent) and Asian (63 percent) respondents.
Four percent of people said they were approached or stopped by a deputy in the last year.
Four of those people said they did not receive a valid explanation for why they were stopped, and two claimed they were racially profiled.
More than two-thirds of respondents said they were not aware of current efforts by the city to increase transparency and provide mental health services instead of an armed response. Sixty-six percent of Latinos and 67 percent of whites said they were not aware of the Yanira Serrano Presente Program, which was developed by the Latino Advisory Council, nor the CARES program, a seven-month mobile mental health response pilot run by El Centro de Libertad that begins this month.
Probolsky Research President Adam Probolsky said the survey was done confidentially through phone, text or email and offered in English, Spanish and Chinese. Problosky said his team used a random sampling methodology to get a range of demographics to match the demographic composition from the 2020 Census. A quarter of respondents said traffic was the most pressing concern in the city, ahead of COVID-19 (14.7 percent) and education (10.7 percent).
City Council members emphasized that the survey would not dominate public policy. Mayor Debbie Ruddock called the survey just “one tool in our toolbox” to understand the perception of public safety and noted that the city should strive to continue its listening sessions and outreach programs to get more input.
“I think it’s wrong to eliminate it because it doesn't give you the results you want or expect, or to expect something that’s general to apply to particulars,” she said. “This is a general feel for it, and we need other modes to engage people.”
One member of the public claimed that some of the questions attempted to lead respondents to give more favorable answers to the Sheriff’s Office. Probolsky disagreed, saying that the way questions are structured is designed to give context to people who may not deal with the related issues on a day-to-day basis.
While Problosky said the survey was confidential, some representatives of the Latino community said it didn’t accurately represent the concerns of the majority of Latino residents. ALAS Executive Director Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga said that she works with many people who are concerned about deputies, and noted that the survey couldn’t account for the potential for fear of retaliation, which could have skewed results. Others claimed it didn’t address key issues like mental health services.
“I’m just shocked to see the response from the public because it’s not representative of what we’ve seen and felt when we meet with families,” said Tony Serrano, a member of the Latino Advisory Council.
Once finalized, the results of the survey will be made public and reviewed again by the city’s Public Safety Subcommittee, which initiated the survey process and drafted questions with Probolsky.
“While I appreciate the survey results were surprising, as I didn’t expect, I think we need to go beyond this survey if we’re going to make public policy that really respects the safety of our community,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez agreed that the survey didn’t reflect the number of people he’d spoken with about their concerns with law enforcement.
“We have a lot of work to do. This is something we just heard from the community today, but I don’t think this represents our community,” Jimenez said.
