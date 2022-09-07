A San Mateo County Superior Court judge has sentenced a Half Moon Bay man charged with shooting up an RV park in 2020 to five years in state prison with 585 days credit for time served, according to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Justin Chebahtah, 33 at the time of the incident, was sentenced to two years of probation and other requirements as part of a no-contest plea deal in November 2021. He was also required to complete the Pathways mental health program, which involves multiple county agencies including the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s office, and the Behavioral Health and Recovery Service.

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

"Chebahtah reportedly told deputies that he wanted to die and barricaded himself in his RV and lit it on fire. He attempted to flee on his bicycle but was arrested by deputies. "

Okay folks. Ponder on the above quoted sentences.

If he barricaded himself in the trailer and then lit it on fire, how did he manage to unbarricade himself, find a bicycle, and make a run for it?

Those of us who saw his Facebook video, made while he was standing in front of his flaming trailer, while he played with a gun, know this story is full of errors.

Th cops stood around for a Uvalde hour while this guy shot at other people, burned his trailer, walked around with a gun, live streamed putting the gun in his mouth, and then finding a bicycle.

Does anybody at the Review ever search on past stories in the Review that would provide context to current stories? Seriously...check out the original story: - https://www.hmbreview.com/news/witness-recalls-dangerous-night-at-rv-park/article_16cea016-fd25-11ea-b205-3ffdd2b84dc7.html

From the linked article:

"For most of that time, the eyewitness says the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office presence was not obvious to residents in the park. They said it appeared emergency crews were staging outside the park for nearly an hour as Chebahtah continued to fire his weapons and walk around the area.

The eyewitness account, and video from the scene, suggests inaccuracies in the official account provided by a Sheriff’s press release. The release states that Chebahtah barricaded himself in his trailer and set it on fire, but the eyewitness and video reveal the fire was burning before deputies arrived. Chebahtah could be seen walking freely in the vicinity throughout."

