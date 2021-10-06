A Half Moon Bay man last week pleaded no contest to felony assault with a firearm. On Sept. 28, Jonathan Chebahtah, who was arrested for discharging his rifle repeatedly at a Half Moon Bay RV Park in September 2020, was sentenced to Pathways Mental Health Court as part of a plea deal.
Chebahtah, 33, remains in custody on $10 million bail. During the incident last year, Chebahtah reportedly threatened his neighbors while opening fire at RVs. He set his own ablaze.
The court move, which allows Chebahtah to avoid prison time, came after a previous mental health court judge denied his motion for a mental health diversion program. On Aug. 20, the judge denied the request on the grounds that he posed “a significant risk to the community, has serious mental health issues, and mental health diversion will not meet his mental health needs,” according to a statement from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office on Sept. 28 asked Chebahtah to be sentenced to seven years, four months in state prison and opposed the referral to mental health court. Chebahtah’s case was continued to Oct. 8 for the mental health court eligibility conference and sentencing date.
— from staff reports
