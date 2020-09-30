The man who reportedly opened fire at the Half Moon Bay RV park on Sep. 19 was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon to hear the final charges against him, according to a statement by the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.
The district attorney has filed felony charges against Justin Raymond Chebahtah, 33, including four counts of attempted murder and seven counts of assault.
Chebahtah allegedly opened fire after suspecting that his partner, who wasn’t at home on the evening of the incident, was cheating on him. According to eyewitnesses, he started shooting a rifle at his neighbor’s doors and windows, making threats to kill them. The shooting lasted about an hour. No one was injured.
In a Facebook live-streamed video, Chebahtah appeared to be standing next to his burning RV, which he reportedly set ablaze. In other videos he appears to hold a gun to his head. He reportedly told witnesses he wanted to die.
Deputies took him into custody. He remains in county jail with bail set at $10 million.
