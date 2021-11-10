The Half Moon Bay resident arrested for firing his gun at an RV park last year was sentenced to a two-year ban from entering the city by a mental health court judge last week.
On Nov. 3, Judge Lisa Novak placed Johnathan Chebahtah on two years of probation, along with a list of requirements, including that he complete the Pathways Program. The mental health program is run by multiple county agencies including the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and the Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.
Chebahtah, 36, is required to stay out of the city of Half Moon Bay and away from all six victims who testified, take prescribed medications, and stay away from drugs, alcohol and firearms. In lieu of six months in county jail, he accepted entrance into the Our Common Ground program, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Redwood City.
In September 2020, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chebahtah after he shot at his neighbors in the RV Park on Wavecrest Road in Half Moon Bay. Nobody was injured in the shooting. Chebahtah reportedly told deputies that he wanted to die and barricaded himself in his RV and lit it on fire. He tried to flee on his bicycle but was arrested at the scene, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
(1) comment
"Chebahtah reportedly told deputies that he wanted to die and barricaded himself in his RV and lit it on fire."
This was and is disinformation put forth by the Sheriff's Office. The guy livestreamed himself, outside of the RV, which was fully engulfed at the time. He then commented on having a bad day, put a gun in his mouth, and ended the live stream.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.