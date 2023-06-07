After years of review and planning, construction of a new RV park near Princeton’s Harbor Village is underway. Construction crews broke ground in May on a project that has faced some local opposition since it was first proposed in 2015.
When it came before the San Mateo County Planning Commission in 2019, the main concerns raised by nearby residents included increased traffic, connection to water and sewer systems, and protection of the coastal environment and views. Others see the new park, which sits west of the intersection of Highway 1 and Capistrano Road, as a recreational facility for visitors that can stimulate the local economy.
In 2019, the Planning Commission continued the project for a year, and the plans passed in December 2020 on a 3-2 vote. Two commissioners and the applicant, Ron Stefanick of Point Pillar Project Developers, objected to several conditions of approval, which required reducing the height of the existing entrance sign on Highway 1 and making room for landscape screening. The commission also required the number of RV spaces to be reduced from 50 to 47. Stefanick now says the park will have 43 RV spaces.
A Planning Commission report stated that the RV park at Harbor Village “is not considered a destination attraction that would cause a significant increase or change in pedestrian or vehicle traffic patterns.” A county-funded traffic study on the project estimated the RV park would cause less than 110 trips per day, a number that didn’t raise official concerns. However, some Coastside residents thought the study wasn’t comprehensive given the influx of weekend traffic and pedestrians walking in the area.
As part of the conditions of approval from the commission, Stefanick has relocated the 1,065-square-foot shower and laundry building. Each RV camper has a 29 consecutive-day stay limit or 90 days per year. Each campsite ranges between 26 and 40 feet long and can connect to utilities for water, sewer, electricity, TV and WiFi. There are also eight tent camping spaces, and the park is expected to be enclosed in a 40-inch-high wood fence.
Stefanick is also contracted with the San Mateo County Harbor District to retrofit the parking lot next to Surfer’s Beach and the adjacent RV park with a public restroom, outdoor shower, and ADA-compliant parking. The total cost of that project is $1.6 million, and it's expected to be finished this summer.
