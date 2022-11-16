The 2022 general election is coming to a close and Half Moon Bay residents now know Mayor Debbie Ruddock has won a tight race to retain her District 4 City Council seat over challengers Bill Balson and David Eblovi.
As of Monday afternoon, Ruddock held nearly 49 percent of the vote over challengers Balson (38 percent) and Eblovi (12 percent). City Clerk Jessica Blair said she analyzed the votes remaining to be counted and concluded neither challenger could catch Ruddock.
Ruddock has been a steady figure in local politics for 30 years. She was first elected to the City Council in 1991. After an 11-year hiatus, she was reelected in 2014 and 2018. She’s also the chair of the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside board and was previously an alternate member of the California Coastal Commission. Ruddock recently retired after a 21-year career as a legislative analyst for the state’s Coastal Conservancy.
Ruddock said on election night that her district presents a difficult path to reelection. District 4 encompasses the city’s southern stretch, and most voters live in Cañada Cove or Ocean Colony. Both challengers live in the latter neighborhood.
Ruddock said campaigning again helped her refocus on issues that mattered to people.
“A lot of the issues, when I hear from people, it helps me think about them more clearly,” she said. “Campaigns can be very valuable for incumbents and challengers.”
The San Mateo County Office of the Clerk-Recorder stopped counting ballots on Tuesday, and must certify votes by Dec. 8. As of Tuesday morning, the county elections office reported a 44.7 percent voter turnout. The figure represents 193,336 ballots from the county’s 432,707 registered voters.
(5) comments
The bridge Mayor Ruddock is standing on spans the Seymore Gorge. The Gorge was Ditch back in the early 90's when Ruddock was on the council.
Back then, a pipe broke. Nobody fixed it. The ditch became a gorge which may someday eat Half Moon Bay!
Outstanding!
Congratulations to Debbie who ran a campaign focused on the issues. Well done!
Pleased to keep a seasoned candidate on the council who will lend a woman's viewpoint and leadership for us. Thank you for your service to our community. Cheers.
Agreed!
