Debbie Ruddock

Mayor Debbie Ruddock has won reelection to the Half Moon Bay City Council, a post she has held at various times for three decades.

The 2022 general election is coming to a close and Half Moon Bay residents now know Mayor Debbie Ruddock has won a tight race to retain her District 4 City Council seat over challengers Bill Balson and David Eblovi. 

As of Monday afternoon, Ruddock held nearly 49 percent of the vote over challengers Balson (38 percent) and Eblovi (12 percent). City Clerk Jessica Blair said she analyzed the votes remaining to be counted and concluded neither challenger could catch Ruddock.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(5) comments

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

The bridge Mayor Ruddock is standing on spans the Seymore Gorge. The Gorge was Ditch back in the early 90's when Ruddock was on the council.

Back then, a pipe broke. Nobody fixed it. The ditch became a gorge which may someday eat Half Moon Bay!

Coastsider Rebel

Outstanding!

sw8

Congratulations to Debbie who ran a campaign focused on the issues. Well done!

Cherokee62

Pleased to keep a seasoned candidate on the council who will lend a woman's viewpoint and leadership for us. Thank you for your service to our community. Cheers.

Pez4444

Agreed!

