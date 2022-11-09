Ballots from the 2022 General Election are still coming in across the state and on the Coastside, one Half Moon Bay City Council seat remains closely contested. Preliminary results appear to favor current Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock.
As of Wednesday, she holds a narrow lead in a three-way race for the District 4 seat. Ruddock has 49 percent of the vote over challengers Bill Balson (40 percent) and David Eblovi (10 percent).
“I’m appreciative of the lead so far, but it ain't over until it’s over,” she said.
Ruddock has been a steady figure in local politics for 30 years. She was first elected to the City Council in 1991. After an 11-year hiatus, she was reelected in 2014 and 2018. She’s also the chair of Sewer Authority Mid-coastside board and was previously an alternate member of the California Coastal Commission. Ruddock recently retired after a 21-year career as a legislative analyst for the state’s Coastal Conservancy.
Ruddock said she stayed up late watching national and state election coverage. She noted that her district presents a difficult reelection, as District 4 encompasses the city’s southern stretch, and most voters live in Cañada Cove and Ocean Colony. Both challengers live in the latter. Ruddock said campaigning again helped her refocus on issues that mattered to people.
“A lot of the issues, when I hear from people, it helps me think about them more clearly,” she said. “Campaigns can be very valuable for incumbents and challengers.”
The San Mateo County elections officials say they will stop counting ballots by Nov. 15, and the county must certify votes by Dec. 8. A day after polls closed, the county elections office reported a 28.2 percent voter turnout. The figure represented 122,135 ballots of the county’s 432,707 registered voters. The early count was reserved for ballots received in the mail, via a vote center or drop box on or before Nov. 4.
