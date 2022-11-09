Debbie Ruddock

Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock, seen here addressing a crowd at Mac Dutra Plaza in 2019, is ahead in the District 4 council race in early counting from the Tuesday vote. Photo courtesy Paul Grigorieff

Ballots from the 2022 General Election are still coming in across the state and on the Coastside, one Half Moon Bay City Council seat remains closely contested. Preliminary results appear to favor current Half Moon Bay Mayor Debbie Ruddock.

As of Wednesday, she holds a narrow lead in a three-way race for the District 4 seat. Ruddock has 49 percent of the vote over challengers Bill Balson (40 percent) and David Eblovi (10 percent).

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

