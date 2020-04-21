Many Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay members dug deep in their wallets to contribute $10,745 to the Coastside Crisis Fund, and more is expected.
“This is what (Rotarians) do,” said the club president, Ed Daniels. “We wanted to do as much as we can, both as individuals and collectively, to aid our fellow Coastsiders at this difficult time.”
The club’s Foundation Board selected the fund, which is jointly coordinated by Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, ALAS and Coastside Hope, as a way to help during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re always looking for ways we can support the community,” longtime Rotarian Elizabeth Schuck said, adding that she hoped this would be an example that other Coastside organizations would follow.
— Stacy Trevenon
