Dunes Beach, and the wooded trails surrounding it, are in line for a freshening up and removal of litter when members of the local Rotary Club join volunteers from the public for the Coastal Cleanup Day with the Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay.
Scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept 18, the event is the annual cleanup day organized by the California Coastal Commission. No registration is necessary; participants of all ages are encouraged to simply show up.
“It’s about helping protect our environment — it’s our happy place,” said Half Moon Bay resident and Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay Past President Mitone Griffiths. “It’s a really nice feeling to enjoy the outdoors … in beautiful places we want to protect.”
Traditionally, cleanup participants choose sites ranging from beaches, trails, rivers or more. The Rotarians will provide buckets and tools to pick up the litter. Participants should provide their own gloves and, during the event, maintain social distancing.
“It’s a safe environment and we’re doing good,” said Griffiths, who can be contacted for information at mitonemg@yahoo.com.
