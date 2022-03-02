Apple, Dell and Amazon all had humble beginnings inside a garage. Perhaps it is no surprise that the Half Moon Bay Robotics Club gathers to build a robot inside a garage in Moss Beach on a Sunday afternoon.
Half Moon Bay High School senior Samantha Norris, 17, and junior Eli Dill, 16, began toying with the idea of starting a robotics club early last year, and in March put their ideas to action.
“We started emailing Odd Fellows Club and Lions Club to ask for donations, and they gave us a couple thousand (dollars) each and we got to this point and we were like, ‘What do we do with this money?’” Norris explains. “And that’s when Jim Sutro, who is involved with Odd Fellows, introduced to us the idea of the FIRST Robotics Competition.”
After receiving the grants and recruiting new team members, the club was only missing one thing: mentors. The Robotics Club depends upon the mentorship of engineers like Chris Douty from Google and Franz Dill from Johnson & Johnson’s robotics and digital solutions division.
“I got to teach Sammy about the primary control interface for all robotics. This is a skill set that will show up on resumes and first job applications as well as college scholarships.” Dill says. His garage is currently home to a 125-pound robot.
As for the code to control the robot, club member Alex Kornn explains Douty’s role in the building of this bot. “Chris has been mentoring me on how to do all of the programming,” Kornn said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever seen this language before and the first time I’ve been doing programming connected to an actual piece of hardware.
“I’ve been learning a lot,” Kornn said.
The main goal this year for the Half Moon Bay High School Robotics Club, also known as the “Pumpkin Bots,” is to win the FIRST Robotics Competition.
“The goal this year is to pick up this giant tennis ball, transport it across the field and shoot it into a hoop,” Norris explains. “There are two hoops. We are aiming for the higher hoop. It’s 8 feet, 8 inches tall. We’re a rookie team, so we’re starting with a basic goal to get the ball into the hoop, which will be good enough. The upper hoop is worth more points.”
The FIRST Robotics Competition is a two-day event that takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 19 and 20 at St. Ignatius High school.
“Usually there’s a huge auditorium and a stadium full of people cheering and screaming,” Douty said. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's competition is not allowing spectators, but those interested can log on to the competition website to watch a livestream of the competition.
In the future, the team is looking forward to moving from the garage to the shop classroom at Half Moon Bay High School.
“Mr. Riordan is the head of the art department. He was our adviser and one of the first people involved with us,” Norris said. “It couldn’t have been a club without him.” The team hopes that operating out of the shop class will make the club more accessible to the students of Half Moon Bay High.
