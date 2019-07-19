Updated 4:51 p.m.: A vehicle fire at Highway 84 and Hildebrand Road, four miles west of Skyline Boulevard caused a portion of the roadway to close for about an hour.
At approximately 2:48 p.m. a white Ford F150 pickup truck broke down and caught fire, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Art Montiel.
The road from Highway 84, one mile south of Old La Honda Road, to Old La Honda Road was closed for about two hours. The truck was carrying two welding tanks, which are highly flammable, and Coastside Fire Protection District is working to safely remove them.
The fire was contained and extinguished at about 4:40 p.m. One person was in the vehicle and minor injuries were reported but the driver refused medical treatment, according to Montiel.
