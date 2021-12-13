Updated: 4:17 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon lifted its flash flood warning for the CZU Lightning Complex burn areas near the communities of Loma Mar, La Honda, Bonny Doon and Davenport, but after extensive rain and some flooding continued throughout the region, the agency placed much of Coastside and South Coast in a flash flood advisory that’s set to expire at 4:30 p.m.
Cal Fire reported a felled tree closed Highway 1 in both directions near Bean Hollow Road at 3:50 p.m.
Volunteers from the Loma Mar Fire Department around 3 p.m. cleared another fallen tree that blocked Pescadero Creek Road at Memorial County Park at 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Midway through Monday morning, authorities closed Highway 92 in both directions due to downed trees and power lines near Pilarcitos Creek. The creek had reached a minor flood stage earlier this morning. Cal Fire reported at 10:30 a.m. that water spanned the road from Spanish Town shops to Repetto’s Greenhouse Florist. Around 1:15 p.m. Cal Fire personnel rescued two people who were trapped in their car after it slid off the road near La Nebbia Winery. Both appeared to be uninjured. As of 2 p.m., the road remained closed. Around 3:30 p.m., CHP reported it had opened the eastbound lane of Highway 92 while Caltrans worked on the other lane.
On social media, local residents reported problems across the region.
- A torrent of water rushed down the walkway adjacent to Miramontes Point Road. The water can be seen on a Cal Fire video lapping into private yards in the area.
- Firefighters helped clear several inches of water from inside the San Mateo Credit Union offices at 40 S. Cabrillo Highway on Monday morning. The west side of the busy thoroughfare was inundated.
- There was standing water on Pescadero Creek Road, and mudslides reported on Bear Gulch Road and Felton Empire Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Local weather forecaster and meteorologist Jan Null, who is the founder of Golden Gate Weather Services, noted that while the total amount of rainfall in Half Moon Bay wasn’t unexpected, the notable anomaly was a concentrated band of showers that overwhelmed storm drains and caused localized flooding through Monday morning.
Null said he documented half an inch of rainfall within 15 minutes, far greater than the typical threshold for a flash flood, which is around half an inch within one hour.
“That just overwhelms any drainage system that you have,” Null said.
The National Weather Service on Monday morning posted 48-hour totals for the Bay Area including 7.05 inches in Marin, 7.37 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 3.78 inches on the Big Sur coastline.
Null noted that another intense band of weather currently sitting off the coast of Petaluma will hit Half Moon Bay in the mid or late Monday afternoon, though it’s not forecasted to be as strong or to last as long as the rainfall from earlier in the morning or Sunday.
By Tuesday, Null said the weather patterns should ease up a bit until Wednesday when another system will arrive, but conditions look mild and it’s likely to move on within 12 hours. Null noted that while this deluge, along with the record-storm from late October, does provide temporary water relief, it’s not expected to make a significant difference in the ongoing statewide drought.
“We really need almost twice the average to impact the drought,” he said.
(1) comment
Carter Park near Stone Pine was flooded too. It looked like a swimming hole!
