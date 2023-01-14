Updated 1:57 p.m.: Travel across the Coastside only became more treacherous on Saturday amid another downpour. There was some good news about Highway 92, however, as the state transportation agency apparently plans to re-open it in the eastbound direction on Monday.
An incomplete rundown of road problems on the coast on Saturday morning included:
- The closure of Highway 92 continued. Caltrans closed the entire artery after a hole developed in the westbound lane just west of upper Highway 35 earlier in the week. But on Friday evening the city of Half Moon Bay posted on its website that Caltrans planned to reopen the eastbound lane only sometime on Monday, Jan. 16.
- Stage Road was closed between San Gregorio and Pescadero. An SMC Alert said the road had "slipped out" and on Twitter CalFire shared dramatic video of the road falling away. There was no estimate for re-opening.
- A mudslide closed Cloverdale Road near Butano State Park in Pescadero. There was no estimate as to when it would be cleared.
- There was one-way traffic control on Highway 1 from just north of Pescadero Creek Road south toward the Santa Cruz line to make emergency repairs. Caltrans had no information on when it might fully reopen.
- Pescadero Creek Road was closed between Bean Hollow and Water Lane due to flooding.
- Ongoing work on the shoulder of Highway 1 on the Midcoast, from Medio Avenue to Pillar Point Harbor. It is due to end in March.
- Beach Boulevard in Pacifica was closed near the pier due to surf conditions that at times flooded the roadway.
- Highway 1 at Linda Mar Boulevard was moving slowly earlier in the morning due to a signal malfunction. That problem, while reportedly resolved at around 11 a.m., has persisted on and off for days.
In addition, there is a Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service in effect into Monday morning. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect all weekend long.
The city's posting says Caltrans is working to stabilize the eastbound lane of traffic on Highway 92, but that westbound traffic will still have to seek alternate routes. There is no word how long that will take.
Also on Friday, Assemblyman Marc Berman, state Sen. Josh Becker and county Supervisor Ray Mueller issued a joint statement urging "immediate repair and re-opening of State Route 92." There has been no word from state transportation officials since then about the status of the important route on and off of the coast.
(2) comments
The businesses on HWY 92 are open and accessible from HWY 1.
E/B 92 to reopen Monday 01/16/23
https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=275
