Higgins Canyon Road

Higgins Canyon Road remains closed nearly two months after parts of the roadway washed away in torrential flooding.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

Nearly two months after a series of intense storms caused flooding and roadway damage in San Mateo County, residents of Higgins Canyon Road are still without their most direct route to Half Moon Bay and likely won’t have it again for at least another month. 

Since Jan. 10, a portion of Higgins Canyon Road has been closed after a part of the roadway and cliff fell away. San Mateo County Department of Public Works has identified three damaged locations along the road and closed one of them about two miles west of Half Moon Bay’s Main Street. Weeks later, some of the Higgins Canyon Road community is still signaling concern over how long repairs are taking and the issues it has caused with delivered mail. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(1) comment

Ossk8r

It’s going to be awhile, and it’s what Californians keep voting for.

“To many people living in most of America the idea of rebuilding a bridge in 3 days is simply unfathomable. The reason Ron DeSantis and the Republicans who run Florida are so popular is because they are competent. What DeSantis did in 3 days would be impossible to do in CA or NY.”

Report Add Reply

