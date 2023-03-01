Nearly two months after a series of intense storms caused flooding and roadway damage in San Mateo County, residents of Higgins Canyon Road are still without their most direct route to Half Moon Bay and likely won’t have it again for at least another month.
Since Jan. 10, a portion of Higgins Canyon Road has been closed after a part of the roadway and cliff fell away. San Mateo County Department of Public Works has identified three damaged locations along the road and closed one of them about two miles west of Half Moon Bay’s Main Street. Weeks later, some of the Higgins Canyon Road community is still signaling concern over how long repairs are taking and the issues it has caused with delivered mail.
Darlene and Bob Waegner have lived in Higgins Canyon for decades and have never seen their route west closed this long. It’s become problematic for the couple in their 80s as Darlene Waegner drives her husband to the doctor twice a week to get treatment from foot surgery.
“We’ve never had damage this significant and had the road close this long,” said Darlene Waegner, who has lived in the canyon southeast of Half Moon Bay since 1976. “Usually, if there’s something going on, they get right on it, but this is ridiculous.”
Since the storm, a 10- to 15-minute drive from their house into downtown Half Moon Bay has turned into a 20- to 25-minute drive. Darlene Waegner, who used to house exotic birds in the canyon at Dar's Ark-Parrot Breeder, noted that some of her friends are now hesitant to take the long way around through Purisima Creek Road to her house, especially at night.
Residents are also becoming concerned with delivered mail, or lack thereof. The road closure means that some residents in the area can’t get mail delivered, a problem for those who rely on the post for medication. Waegner said she now drives into town to pick up medical supplies.
Krzysztof Lisaj, a civil engineer with the San Mateo County Department of Public Works, said the county has hired a geotechnical engineering firm to help develop recommendations on repairs. So far the firm has done site reconnaissance, utility clearance and soil borings at each of the three locations and is waiting on lab testing to inform a repair strategy. That plan won’t be ready until the end of March, he said.
“Based on the current conditions and our experience with similar slides, an interim repair/temporary opening does not seem feasible,” Lisaj wrote in an email to the Review. “Each site will need to go through a detailed engineering design to ensure that the proposed repair is appropriate, can be built, and will last.”
Public Works staff says the county currently has 15 damaged roads that require individual repair projects. One of them is Stage Road, which connects San Gregorio and Pescadero. It has been closed since Jan. 14 when a large portion of Stage Road collapsed due to the consistent rainfall and subsequent erosion. The county has already done preliminary site reconnaissance and utility clearance, and it's still trying to schedule soil samples to be collected and lab tested. Lisaj noted that a repair plan for Stage Road likely won’t be ready until the end of April, and interim repair isn’t feasible for the site.
