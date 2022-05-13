A majority of employees at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay voted on Thursday to join Unite Here, a union representing hotel and restaurant employees in the Bay Area. Preliminary results showed 110 employees voting in favor of joining the union while 103 opposed the move.
The results will be presented to the National Labor Relations Board for certification. The Board will review 27 ballots that have been challenged. Although no details were made public, challenges often question the eligibility of individual voters based on the specific services they perform at the workplace or whether they should be considered full-time permanent workers. No timeline has been given for the NLRB to announce its decision.
“While the tally may change, we’re confident the union has won,” Unite Here said in a statement. “Soon we’ll be on to negotiations for the affordable health care, fair wages and dignified workloads that workers deserve.”
Representatives from the Half Moon Bay resort have not yet responded to the Review’s request for comment.
A notable draw for visitors to the coast, the Ritz-Carlton is the largest contributor of Transient Occupancy Tax to the city of Half Moon Bay. The budget for the current fiscal year forecasts that the hotel will generate $6.2 million in revenue for the city.
Although the effort to unionize remained out of view for many local residents, the narrow margin reflects some division leading up to the vote. Earlier this week an employee wrote on the social media site Nextdoor, “If you know someone from the Ritz in HMB show them some love this week because it’s getting rough right before our vote.”
The union statement said there was “an aggressive anti-union campaign.”
Unite Here Local 2 is an affiliate of a union representing approximately 300,000 workers in the United States and Canada including 15,000 in the Bay Area. Its members work in hotels, restaurants and stadiums, and at San Francisco International and Oakland airports. Unite Here has unionized workers at other Bay Area properties managed by Marriott, which operates the Ritz.
If the NLRB certifies the vote then the union can begin negotiating with hotel management. In San Francisco hotel workers at premium properties earn over $28 per hour and receive health care benefits. According to the union, workers at the Ritz receive $4.64 less on average than their San Francisco counterparts.
August Howell contributed to this story.
It's a shame…ask how much your union dues will be $$$$
