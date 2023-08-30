Coastside News Group Inc., the locally owned publisher of the Half Moon Bay Review, Pacifica Tribune and Coastside Magazine, has been named one of 39 newsrooms across the state chosen to participate in the inaugural California Local News Fellowship program. The state-funded program is administered by the University of California, Berkeley, and fellows begin work on Sept. 11.

Sebastian Miño-Bucheli will work out of the news group’s downtown Half Moon Bay office and focus on unique reporting of local agricultural and rural issues in San Mateo County. Much of Miño-Bucheli’s experience is in radio and podcasting and his work on the coast is expected to include audio dispatches from across the Coastside.

