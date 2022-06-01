Once again, newspaper judged state’s best weekly
From staff reports
Coastside News Group Inc. newspapers in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica took top awards in this year’s California News Publishers Association Better Newspaper Contest, including the coveted General Excellence prize.
Once again, the Half Moon Bay Review took perhaps the most coveted award of them all — top prize for General Excellence among small weekly newspapers across the state of California. A panel of blue-ribbon out-of-state judges wrote, “The Half Moon Bay Review is newsy and lots of fun to read. Staff written — and signed — editorials take on local issues and are well crafted. Of particular note is its Page 2 ‘Inside Story,’ which I suspect is the best-read page of each edition. It’s a talker from top to bottom.”
The newspaper also took first place for Editorial Cartoon for Marc Hershon’s cartoon that appeared in the Nov. 10, 2021 edition. He took third place as well for another cartoon that ran April 16, 2021.
Photographer Adam Pardee took second place for a collection of his photojournalism in the Review. “The action orientation of many of these entries makes them incredibly compelling. Many also displayed an artistic and creative flair that truly elevated the work,” judges wrote. “These entries exemplify exceptional photojournalism.”
Editorial Director Clay Lambert took second place in the Editorial Comment category for his editorial on the unsatisfying end of a scandal involving the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League.
Coastside News Group Inc. is a California benefit corporation formed in 2018 when Coastside residents combined resources to purchase the Half Moon Bay Review. Two years later, it bought the Pacifica Tribune as well.
The Tribune was also recognized in the CNPA awards. Pardee took top honors for a silhouette of a shot putter that appeared on Page 1 of the Tribune. In addition, his photojournalism in the newspaper took third-place honors.
Former Tribune staff writer Sarah Wright took first place in the Coverage of COVID-19 Pandemic category for her story headlined, “Millions in rental assistance remains unspent.” Staff writer August Howell finished third in the Sports Feature category for his story on Mavericks surfers, and Pacifican Deb Wong finished fourth and fifth in the Editorial Cartoon category.
“It’s incredibly humbling to be judged among the best by your peers,” said Lambert, who leads the editorial teams at both the Review and Tribune. “We are particularly proud to win another General Excellence award because it recognizes the entire paper and goes not only to every member of the editorial team but to our hardworking advertising executives, business team and, of course, our publisher, Debra Hershon.”
There were 1,949 total entries in the CNPA’s contest for print newspapers from 131 publications.
