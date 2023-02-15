Mauro Ffortissimo's “Sunset Piano.”

Musicians, artists, dancers and poets gathered on Saturday and Sunday at Poplar Beach to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mauro Ffortissimo's “Sunset Piano.”

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

In another life, Mauro Ffortissimo might have been the captain of an old-world sailing ship, steering a crew under blue skies and stormy seas to a dreamland destination on a foreign shore. But over the weekend, he brought back “Sunset Piano” to the bluffs of Half Moon Bay, leading a motley cadre of musicians, poets and dancers through two days of oceanside performances in front of reveling crowds that ebbed and flowed as the hours advanced steadily toward sunset.

The sunshine flickered, the temperature swayed, and at times gusts of cold wind barged in unannounced. The show sailed on.

