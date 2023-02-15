In another life, Mauro Ffortissimo might have been the captain of an old-world sailing ship, steering a crew under blue skies and stormy seas to a dreamland destination on a foreign shore. But over the weekend, he brought back “Sunset Piano” to the bluffs of Half Moon Bay, leading a motley cadre of musicians, poets and dancers through two days of oceanside performances in front of reveling crowds that ebbed and flowed as the hours advanced steadily toward sunset.
The sunshine flickered, the temperature swayed, and at times gusts of cold wind barged in unannounced. The show sailed on.
Former Coastsider Lars Howlett, who created a photo book documenting Ffortissimo’s first “Sunset Piano” installation in 2013, described how it felt to return 10 years later.
“For me, it was like walking into a cherished memory from 10 years ago of being out there with friends and community and musicians and photographers and artists,” he said. “When I parked my car, I started walking out there and I saw the group of people standing in a huddle on the bluffs. It was really touching to go back and revisit that pleasant memory.”
Among the many performers at “Sunset Piano” on the weekend were Half Moon Bay resident Clifford Hunt, a writer, and Nani Venegas-Powers, of Miramar, who danced a tango. The musicians included pianist Elektra Schmidt, ambidextrous musician Dean Mermell and soprano Carol Luna, who sang everything from classical opera to Lou Reed. Going along with the nautical backdrop, cabaret artist Suzanne Ramsey, aka Kitten on the Keys, chose songs like “I Want To Marry A Lighthouse Keeper,” punctuating her performance with wisecracks and audience participation.
Howlett, a former Review photographer, described Ffortissimo’s talent for creating unstructured order. “Guest musicians kind of just come in like the tide and play alongside him with the trumpet or the melodica. Or a singer might start to improvise,” he said.
Some spectators, like Suzi and Jim Keenan, of Half Moon Bay, who remember the first “Sunset Piano,” came out and made a day of it. “We walked through mud to get here,” said Suzi Keenan. “We brought some water and snacks. We are just going to hang out and watch the surf and listen to some music.” Other people in the crowd showed up by chance.
“It was very serendipitous,” said Young Kim, who stopped to listen for a while. “I was just walking around and saw this, and I was, like, ‘Is that a piano?’”
Ffortissimo said the baby grand piano used at the event had been in storage for 3 1/2 years. Mermell commented that the piano had a “circus” sound because it hadn’t been tuned. No one else seemed to notice, and if they did, they didn’t care.
Performances of “Ave Maria” accompanied glorious, blazing sunsets on both Saturday and Sunday as part of the “healing ceremony” that Ffortissimo envisioned in response to the tragedy that struck Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23.
“It’s really a lesson in nonattachment,” said Howlett, commenting on the sunset, the piano, and on “Sunset Piano.” “You savor the moment, but you can’t hold onto it. You hold on to the moments you have, and you appreciate the time that you can get with people.”
Reading from one of his poems, Hunt echoed the same sentiment: “This is what we have, and we find joy in it.”
